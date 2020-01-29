Global Trends Impacting the Market for Police and Law Enforcement Equipment Market 2019-2023

Police and Law Enforcement Equipment Market Research Report 2018 published By Market Research Future, provides information on Global Police and Law Enforcement Equipment Market By Industry Analysis, Market Growth and Opportunity Assessment, Segmentation by Product Type (Surveillance Systems, Communication Systems, Weapon Systems, PPE), Weapon Type (Lethal, Non-Lethal), Equipment Type (Handgun, Batons, Body Armor, Others), & Region — Forecast till 2023

Police and Law Enforcement Equipment Market Scenario

Advanced technologies, such as detection & surveillance systems, advanced communication systems, personal protective equipment, and weapons, assist police officers to combat criminal activity. Advance detection and surveillance systems are one of the essential components in criminal justice practice. They use detection and surveillance technologies to monitor and handle crime scenes and keep public areas safe. While personal protective equipment such as body armor and less-lethal weapons also increase the safety of both police and the public.

Body armor is one of the vital safety equipment that law enforcement officers need for personal protection. It protects against bullet penetrations and blunt trauma associated with bullet impacts. Less-lethal weapons include equipment that protect law enforcement officers and the public by reducing the possibility of injury or death.

Get Sample Report For Police and Law Enforcement Equipment Market Research – Forecast to 2023 @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6303

Miniature Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) offer unique advantages to law enforcement officials, which can save time and resources. They are often crucial tools in volatile situations, such as searching for missing persons or surveying a hostage scene. Furthermore, they can also be used for fire investigations, traffic investigations, and tactical operations.

The rising demand for non-lethal weapons in law enforcement agencies to ensure public safety is one of the factors driving the market growth. Increased adoption of body-worn cameras due to their perceived benefits, including improved evidence documentation, augmented accountability, and transparency is another factor for the market growth. Furthermore, rising need for police and public safety and growing demand for helicopters and UAVs in law enforcement are also factors considered for the growth of this market.

However, stringent regulations related to law enforcement equipment and barriers in the adoption of new technologies are some of the major challenges for the growth of this market.

The global aircraft police and law enforcement equipment market is estimated to register a CAGR of approximately 5% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023.

Key Players

The key players in the police and law enforcement equipment market are :

3M (U.S.)

Aeryon Labs (Canada)

Axon Enterprise Inc. (U.S.)

B&T AG (Switzerland)

Digital Ally (U.S.)

General Dynamics Corporation (U.S.)

Heckler & Koch (U.S.)

Lamperd Less Lethal (Canada)

Maverick Drone Systems (U.S.)

Safariland LLC (U.S.)

Segments and Geogrphic overview

By product type, the market has been segmented into weapon systems, detection & surveillance systems, communication systems, and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). The weapon system is one of the largest segments of the market. The PPE segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, because of the increasing demand from law enforcement agencies for safeguarding the personal safety of officers.

By weapon type, the market has been segmented into lethal and non-lethal weapons. The lethal weapons segment holds largest shares of the market owing to large utilization of lethal weapons as this is primary law enforcement equipment. The non-lethal segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the reduced risk of injury or death that can occur due to lethal weapons. Therefore, demand for non-lethal weapons has increased to ensure public safety.

Police and law enforcement equipment market in North America is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The growth in this region is attributed to the large demand for police and law enforcement equipment by different armed forces, police, and law enforcement agencies. In North America, the U.S. is one of the major manufacturers and suppliers of law enforcement equipment and systems. Furthermore, considering the increasing demand for police and law enforcement equipment in other regions such as Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Early Diners Are Offered Free Customization- Up to 20%

Get Attractive Discount on Police and Law Enforcement Equipment Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023 @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/6303

Scope Of Report

The report on the global police and law enforcement equipment market by Market Research Future covers extensive primary research. This is accompanied by a detailed analysis of the qualitative and quantitative aspects by various industry experts and key opinion leaders to gain deeper insights into the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario, which includes the historical and forecast market size, in terms of value and volume, and the technological, macroeconomic, and governing factors of the market. The report provides comprehensive information about the strategies of the top companies in the industry, along with a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Scope of the Report

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Scope of the Study

2.2.1. Definition

2.2.2. Research Objective

2.2.3. Assumptions

2.2.4. Limitations

2.3. Research Process

2.3.1. Primary Research

2.3.2. Secondary Research

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.5. Forecast Model

3. Market Landscape

3.1. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1.1. Threat of New Entrants

3.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.1.3. Threat of Substitutes

3.1.4. Segment Rivalry

3.1.5. Bargaining Power of Supplies

3.2. Value Chain/supply Chain Analysis

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Market Trends

Continues…..

Ask for your specific company profile and country level customization on reports.

Get More Information on Police and Law Enforcement Equipment Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023 @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/police-law-enforcement-equipment-market-6303

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.