Global Vocal Biomarker Market to Grow Rapidly by 2023 Due to Increasing Prevalence of Neurological and Psychological Disorders

Biomarkers in the voice of a person have been linked to disorders such as depression, coronary artery disease, and anxiety. Vocal biomarkers utilize voice-input to provide diagnosis and insight about the health conditions of a person. Various aspects of a person’s voice can help analyze the mental and physical well-being of the person. This tool can change diagnostic-procedures in terms of speed, accuracy, and cost-effectiveness. Moreover, the voice-based diagnosis is safe and radiationless.

The key factors contributing to the growth of the global vocal biomarker market include the increasing prevalence of neurological and psychological disorders, rising adoption of a minimally invasive procedure for diagnosis and rising interest of researchers for new technology. However, high-cost investments and low-cost benefit ratio and technical issues such as accuracy and the complex process may serve as restraints for the market. The inclination of start-ups towards vocal technology creates an opportunity for the growth of the market.

The global vocal biomarker market is segmented on the basis of application and end user. The application segment is bifurcated into psychological disorders, neurological disorders, respiratory disorders, cardiovascular disease. The end user segment is sub-segmented as hospitals, diagnostic center, and academics research institute.

The global vocal biomarker market is further analyzed on the basis of the geographical regions that are contributing significantly towards the growth of the market. North America holds a dominant position in the global vocal biomarker market, followed by Europe. This is mainly due to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and psychological disorders and the rising interest of researchers for new technology significantly contributing towards the market growth in the region. The Asia-Pacific is projected to exhibit the significant growth in the global vocal biomarker market over the forecast period.

Some of the key players operating in the global vocal biomarker market are Beyond verbal Communication Limited, Boston technology, IBM Corporation, Sonde Health Inc., and others. In order to sustain in the competitive market, these players adopt various strategies such as acquisitions, mergers, expansions, joint ventures and product development for the growth of the market.

Request Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3671988-global-vocal-biomarker-market-research-and-forecast-2018-2023

Companies Mentioned

Beyond Verbal Communication, Ltd Boston Technology Cogito Corporation conversationHEALTH IBM Corporation Meditech Electronic GmbH Microtest Health Orbita, Inc. Puretech Health Sonde Health, Inc. WinterLight Labs Inc

