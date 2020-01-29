Global Waterborne Epoxy Curing Agents Market 2018 – 2028: Latest Analysis Scrutinized In New Research

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Epoxy Curing Agents Market: Applications in Paints, Coatings, & Inks Industry to Prominently Push Revenues up: Global Industry Analysis (2013 – 2017) and Opportunity Assessment 2018 – 2028” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.

The global revenue through sales of epoxy curing agents currently values near US$ 2.5 Bn and is slated to double the growth at a CAGR of 5% over 2018-2028. Over the next decade, the global epoxy curing agents market is expected to exceed the revenue worth US$ 4 Bn and experience a moderate pace in terms of growth.

Persistent Demand from End-users Coupled with Innovations to Boost Consumption

Soaring demand for epoxy resins by manufacturers of electrical laminates is identified to be a key factor fueling the market growth over the assessment period. Moreover, stringent regulatory norms set for the use of lightweight materials in automotive as well as aerospace industries will continue to hold a substantial impact on the market performance in upcoming years. The global market for epoxy curing agents will reportedly witness bolstering use of bio-based curing agents and development of an innovative range of low-temperature, low-curing time epoxy curing agents in near future.

Epoxy curing agents tend to release certain harmful volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which compels manufacturers to concentrate on developing eco-friendly curing agents that are ideal for the Level of Prominence coating applications. The market is thus witnessing a boost in the demand for water-based agents worldwide. One of the most prominent factors driving the growth of epoxy curing agents market includes substantial demand for printed circuit boards (PCBs) in the manufacturing of an exhaustive range of electronic products such as smartphones, mobile devices, machinery, automotive electronics, and other consumer electronics.

Revenues from Applications in Coatings to Expand 1.6X over 2018-2028, Composites Identified to Witness Attractive Opportunities

Paints, coatings, and inks will remain the leading application-based segment, representing a value worth US$ 1.8 Bn by 2028 end, closely trailed by the composites segment. However, composites are likely to exhibit the fastest growth at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period, primarily attributed to augmenting applications in lightweight automotive and aerospace components. Composites are expected to experience surging consumption by transportation industry, electrical materials industry, and wind energy generation industry. Adhesives and sealants will remain a promisingly growing segment, owing to an expanding application base for epoxy curing agents in this sector. Epoxy-cured resins are extensively used as protective coatings for automotive bodies, aerospace components, wind rotor blades, floorings, and other parts, which are sensitive to corrosion and rust. High thermal stability and electrical insulation properties of epoxy curing agents remain the key drivers fueling the applications in highly trending PCB (printed circuit boards) manufacturing.

Amines & Polyamines Lead by Product Type, China to Spearhead Global Market by Region

Amines and polyamines are anticipated to dominate in terms of product type, whereas China is foreseen to be the leading regional market for epoxy curing agents. Amines and polyamines segment, though has more than 48% share of the current global market revenue, is expected to lose its market share to a more popularly thriving segment, i.e. amides and polyamides. Although the amines and polyamines segment is anticipated to witness a CAGR value of more than 5% over 2018-2028, it is facing stringent regulatory norms regarding VOC emissions, eventually resulting in a falling market value share.

The regional analysis reaffirms continued dominance of China with a maximum revenue share of around 45%, which is prominently owing to surging demand for coatings from automotive and construction industries. A growing number of wind capacity installations in the Chinese industry will also play a key role in fueling demand in next decade. While Western Europe will continue to be another key market with a decent value share, North America is presumed to exhibit sluggish growth throughout the assessment period. On the flipside, developing economies, including South East Asia Pacific (SEAP), Latin America, and Middle East and Africa (MEA) will develop low-volume, high-growth markets for epoxy curing agents.

