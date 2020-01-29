Gum Arabic Market will expand steadily at 5.4% CAGR

Year in, year out, natural emulsifiers such as gum arabic (acacia gum) will continue to be in great demand as thickening agents for production of confectionary treats and food products. The importance of gum arabic as thickening agent in production of chewing gums, as a binder for manufacturing watercolor paints, as an additive in ceramic glazes, and as an adhesive for rolling papers used in cigarettes makes it among the most useful natural emulsifier in the world. Persistence Market Research believes that towards the end of 2025, over 165 thousand tons of gum arabic will be consumed in the world, bringing in an estimated US$ 476.1 Mn in revenues by 2025-end.

Key projections from the report, titled “Gum Arabic Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2025,” indicate that the market, which is presently worth nearly US$ 300 Mn, will expand steadily at 5.4% CAGR. This steady growth in demand for gum arabic is instrumented by factors, namely:

A sample of this report is available upon request @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/15256

Higher preference to naturally-derived gum arabic in F&B industry

Growing application of gum arabic as tablet binders, film forming agent, and suspending agents in production of pharmaceuticals

Increasing preference of consumers towards natural products

Effective application of gum arabic in paper manufacturing, meat processing, and processing vegetable juices

Key Trends Influencing the Demand for Gum Arabic

Consumption of gum arabic has increased owing to its high dietary fiber content which aids in healthy digestion and bowel movement. Gum arabic could benefit patients suffering from constipation and irregular bowel movement. Moreover, increasing number of gum arabic manufacturers are focusing on securing regulatory clearance for inclusion of this emulsifier as an ingredient in food products. Powder encapsulation, which will remain to be one of the most instrumental production procedure in pharmaceutical industry. Colorless, tasteless, odorless, and high water-solubility are key properties of instantly-soluble gum arabic, which are benefiting the encapsulation of flavors, aromas and colors in powdered form.

Manufacturers are focusing on promoting health benefits of gum arabic and offering health claims with supporting clinical evidence for end products. Manufacturers are also focusing on nutritional claims of gum arabic as organic or high fiber products. The report has profiled leading manufacturers of gum arabic, which include AEP Colloids Inc., POLYGAL AG, Mountain Rose Herbs, Inc., C.E. Roeper GmbH, IMPORTERS SERVICE CORP., Tic Gums Inc., Nexira International, KERRY GROUP PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY, CARAGUM International, S.A., and ALLAND ET ROBERT S.A.

To view TOC of this report is available upon request @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/15256

Global Gum Arabic Market: Key Research Findings

The market’s revenues, split into acacia senegal and acacia seyal (Vachellia), exhibit that the former type of gum arabic will dominate with greater revenue share, while consumption of the latter gum arabic will remain higher throughout the forecast period

By 2025-end, over US$ 270 Mn worth of acacia senegal will be sold in the world, while acacia seyal will witness consumption of more than 90 thousand tons

Food and beverage will remain the largest application of gum arabic throughout the forecast period; procuring close to 60% share over global revenues

Demand for gum arabic in pharmaceutical applications is also expected to gain traction, registering revenue growth at 5.6% CAGR

North America’s gum arabic market will witness impressive growth, registering a value CAGR of 6%

In terms of revenues, Europe will be the largest market for gum arabic in the world, raking in more than US$ 170 Mn by end of 2025

Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, will showcase fastest revenue growth at 6.1% CAGR, accounting for sales of over 50 thousand tons of gum arabic towards the end of 2025

Table Of Content

1. Gum Arabic Market – Executive Summary

2. Market Introduction

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Taxonomy

2.3. Parent / Associated Market Overview

3. Global Gum Arabic Market Analysis Scenario

3.1. Pricing Analysis

3.1.1. Pricing Assumptions

3.1.2. Price Projections Per Region

3.2. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Forecast

3.2.1. Market Size and Y-o-Y Growth

3.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity

3.3. Market Overview

3.3.1. Value Chain Analysis

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Macro-economic Factors

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Supply Side

4.2.2. Demand Side

4.3. Restraints

4.4. Opportunities

4.5. Trends

4.6. Forecast Factors – Relevance and Impact

5. Global Gum Arabic Market Analysis and Forecasts, By Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis By Type

5.3. Y-o-Y Growth Projections By Type

5.4. Market Value and Volume Forecast By Type, 2017–2025

5.4.1. Acacia Senegal

5.4.2. Acacia Seyal

5.5. Market Attractiveness By Type

6. Global Gum Arabic Market Analysis and Forecasts, By Application

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis By Application

6.3. Y-o-Y Growth Projections By Application

6.4. Market Value and Volume Forecast By Application, 2017–2025

6.4.1. Food & Beverages

6.4.1.1. Beverages

6.4.1.2. Jam & Jellies

6.4.1.3. Bakery

6.4.1.4. Confectionery

6.4.1.5. Dairy Products

6.4.2. Pharmaceuticals & Dietary Supplements

6.4.3. Personal Care & Cosmetics

6.4.4. Paints & Inks

6.4.5. Others (Meat Processing, etc.)

6.5. Market Attractiveness By Application

7. Global Gum Arabic Market Analysis and Forecasts, By Region

7.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis By Region

7.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections By Region

7.3. Market Value and Volume Forecast By Region

7.3.1. North America

7.3.2. Latin America

7.3.3. Europe

7.3.4. APAC

7.3.5. MEA

7.4. Market Attractiveness By Region