Hemostasis Market Analysis, Key Players, Industry Segments and Forecast to 2016 – 2024

Global Hemostasis Market: Overview

Hemostasis, the body’s normal physiological response to stop bleeding after a vascular injury, is a key procedure in the first line of action attempted post an injury, by the body itself or by medical respondents. Preventing significant loss of blood is vital for the survival of a patient, making hemostasis the focus of widespread research and study. Owing to the critical nature of the procedure, the market for hemostasis products has gained a prominent position in the field of medicine and healthcare.

This report on the global hemostasis market is an attempt to give the reader in-depth insights regarding the present state of technological advancements, available products in the global market, highly anticipated products that are undergoing clinical trials, and future scope of development. The report includes a snapshot of the market considering detailed market data pertaining to key segments and sub segments. An exhaustive account of the present market value or prominence of these segments and sub segments for global as well as key regional markets is also included in the report.

The research includes data that has been collated from primary and secondary research efforts. Market size in terms of revenue (US$ mn/bn) and volume (Kilo Tons) are includes for all the segments for the period between 2016 and 2024, with 2015 considered the base year for research. Past data according to popular trends has also been included in the report. A thorough account of the key factors such as drivers, restraints, challenges, past and present trends, key regulations, rules, and opportunities in the market is also included in the report.

Global Hemostasis Market: Drivers and Restraints

The rising global prevalence of Hemophilia A and B, the most common inherited bleeding disorders, a significant surge in a variety of surgeries and trauma patients, and the rising use of recombinant products are collectively driving the global hemostasis market. The rapid rate of introduction of cost effective and biodegradable products in the global market is also aiding the growth of the market. Growth across cost-sensitive emerging markets is being essentially a product of the easy availability of cost-effective products. However, the vast saturation in the global hemostasis market and high cost structures of advanced hemostasis product varieties are hampering the growth of the market.

Global Hemostasis Market: Segmentation

The report segments the global hemostasis products market on the basis of criteria such as product type and geography. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into: infusible hemostats, topical hemostats, and advanced hemostats and sealants.

The segment of topical hemostats is further segmented into oxidized regenerated cellulose, collagen, and gelatin. Topical hemostats find significant usage in surgery settings and are the most preferred hemostats as compared to other varieties owing to their ease of use, cost effectiveness, biodegradable nature, and efficiency. Of the key types of topical hemostats available in the market, collagen in the most prominently used as it starts acting immediately by beginning to clot blood by natural pathways.

The segment of infusible hemostats, comprising products such as prothrombin complex, fresh frozen plasma, platelet concentrates gathered from donor blood, and FVIII derived from blood, finds usage mostly only under specific conditions and severe hemorrhages. In comparison, the segment of advanced hemostats, consisting products that have been marketed in recent years, are finding extensive usage owing to their high efficiency rates. Many advanced hemostats and sealants are under research and clinical trials.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report includes a detailed overview of the business profiles and recent developments for some of the key companies operating in the global hemostasis market. Companies discussed in the report include Abbott Laboratories, Siemens AG, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Chrono-Log Corporation, and Trinity Biotech plc.