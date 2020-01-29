High Barrier Packaging Films Market Scenario 2018 – 2028
The global market for high barrier packaging films was valued at over US$ 20 Bn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period (2018-2028).
In this report, Transparency Market Research suggests that the high barrier packaging films will play a major role in the food industry during the forecast period. Additionally, high barrier packaging films extend the shelf life of fresh produce packed by controlling the moisture content. Technological development in packaging has enabled new and convenient flexible packaging options such as retort pouches. Electronic devices require flexible high barrier packaging films for protecting them from static electricity and UV rays. The staggering growth of the electronic market is fuelling the demand for high barrier packaging films.
The companies involved in the manufacturing of high barrier packaging films are focusing on enhancing their production capacity by establishing new production units. Manufacturers of high barrier packaging films are likely to eye the lucrative regions of Asia Pacific, as well as North America regions in the coming years.
Key players considered in this report on the global high barrier packaging films market include Amcor Limited, Bemis Company, Inc, Uflex Ltd, Sealed Air Corporation, Glenroy, Inc, Celplast Metallized Products Ltd, Winpak Ltd., The Mondi Group plc., Toray Plastics (America), Inc., Berry Global Group Inc.:, LINPAC Packaging Limited, Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH, Huhtamaki Oyj, Ampac Holdings LLC.:, Bischof & Klein GmbH & Co. KG, Plastissimo Film Co., Ltd., DUNMORE Corporation, Polyplex Corporation Limited, Shrinath Rotopack Pvt Ltd, and ACG Worldwide Private Limited.
Key resin manufacturers operating in the global high barrier packaging films market include Exxon Mobil Corp, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Group, Kuraray Co Ltd, LyondellBasell Industries N.V, LG Chem Ltd., United Co Rusal PLC, Alcoa Corporation, BASF SE, Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC.
Key end-users operating in the global high barrier packaging films market include Nestlé S.A, Tyson Foods, Inc, PepsiCo, Inc., The Procter & Gamble Company, JBS SA, Danone SA, Mondelez International, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Unilever Plc., and Cargill Incorporated.
Key Developments in the Global High Barrier Packaging Films Market
- Manufacturers in high barrier packaging films market are actively focusing on increasing the global footprint of high barrier packaging films solutions by acquisition
- In June 2016 Amcor Limited completed the acquisition of Alusa S.A a U.S based packaging manufacturer.
- In October 2015 Amcor Limited announces acquisition of BPI China a plastic film manufacturer, subsidiary of British Polythene Industries plc.
- In May 2016, Bemis Company, Inc. acquired packaging operations of SteriPack Group in Ireland. SteriPack Group specializes in medical device packaging.
- Manufacturers focusing on product launch for enhancing their product portfolio
- In April 2016, Amcor Limited launched “Amlite Ultra”, a transparent high barrier packaging films product.
- In February 2016, Celplast Metallized Products Ltd launched a new kind of metallizer with metacoat- inline coating for producing high barrier packaging films
- In February 2017 Uflex ltd. launched high barrier packaging films product comprising of polyester in Cold form Alu- Alu laminate in pharmaceutical industry
- Collaborations with regional manufacturers as an expansion strategy
- In February 2017, Uflex ltd. collaborated with Comiflex to expand its manufacturing capability.
- In May 2016 Toray Plastics (America), Inc. collaborated with Packaging Products Corporation, LLC for producing clear and PVDC free high barrier packaging films