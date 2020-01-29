High Barrier Packaging Films Market Scenario 2018 – 2028

The global market for high barrier packaging films was valued at over US$ 20 Bn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period (2018-2028).

In this report, Transparency Market Research suggests that the high barrier packaging films will play a major role in the food industry during the forecast period. Additionally, high barrier packaging films extend the shelf life of fresh produce packed by controlling the moisture content. Technological development in packaging has enabled new and convenient flexible packaging options such as retort pouches. Electronic devices require flexible high barrier packaging films for protecting them from static electricity and UV rays. The staggering growth of the electronic market is fuelling the demand for high barrier packaging films.

The companies involved in the manufacturing of high barrier packaging films are focusing on enhancing their production capacity by establishing new production units. Manufacturers of high barrier packaging films are likely to eye the lucrative regions of Asia Pacific, as well as North America regions in the coming years.

Key players considered in this report on the global high barrier packaging films market include Amcor Limited, Bemis Company, Inc, Uflex Ltd, Sealed Air Corporation, Glenroy, Inc, Celplast Metallized Products Ltd, Winpak Ltd., The Mondi Group plc., Toray Plastics (America), Inc., Berry Global Group Inc.:, LINPAC Packaging Limited, Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH, Huhtamaki Oyj, Ampac Holdings LLC.:, Bischof & Klein GmbH & Co. KG, Plastissimo Film Co., Ltd., DUNMORE Corporation, Polyplex Corporation Limited, Shrinath Rotopack Pvt Ltd, and ACG Worldwide Private Limited.

Key resin manufacturers operating in the global high barrier packaging films market include Exxon Mobil Corp, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Group, Kuraray Co Ltd, LyondellBasell Industries N.V, LG Chem Ltd., United Co Rusal PLC, Alcoa Corporation, BASF SE, Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC.

Key end-users operating in the global high barrier packaging films market include Nestlé S.A, Tyson Foods, Inc, PepsiCo, Inc., The Procter & Gamble Company, JBS SA, Danone SA, Mondelez International, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Unilever Plc., and Cargill Incorporated.

Key Developments in the Global High Barrier Packaging Films Market