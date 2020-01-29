High-Resolution Melting Analysis Market is Set to Grow According to Latest Research

Global High-Resolution Melting Analysis Market: Overview

The global high-resolution melting analysis market is progressing at a steady pace over the past few years. The growth of the biotechnology sector has been a key factor fueling the high-resolution melting analysis market.

High resolution melt analysis refers to a robust technique in molecular biology for finding polymorphisms, mutations, and epigenetic differences in double-stranded DNA samples. The technique was first studied and developed jointly by University of Utah and Idaho Technology.

The report provides a brilliant analysis of the global high-resolution melting analysis market. It analyzes key aspects with a strong focus on market dynamics, segmentation, and competitive landscape.

Global High-Resolution Melting Analysis Market: Key Trends

Factors such as extensive research and development in epigenetics, and extensive application of this technology in mutation scanning and epigenetics are predominantly boosting the high-resolution melting analysis market.

Furthermore, high-resolution analysis allows benefits of no use probes, prevention of contamination of sample post-PCR, high accuracy of high-resolution melting, and closed tube system are fueling the high-resolution melting analysis market.

The high-resolution melting analysis market is a competitive one. Key players in the market compete based on product specification, which includes reagents, prices, and software & instrument capabilities. Technological differentiation, quality of the product, and sample processing capacity are some key factors that determines the uptake of high-resolution melting analysis market.

Apart from this, rising demand for personalized medicine, rising incidence of chronic diseases, and favorable government reforms for novel therapies are boosting the high-resolution melting analysis market. Personalized medicine is a new approach to render novel diagnostics and therapeutics. Personalized medicine is effective for different genetic combinations, environmental factors, and lifestyle. In recent times, developments in genomics, next-generation sequencing, and big data analytics are stoking demand for personalized medicine, which is further fueling the high-resolution melting analysis market.

Global High-Resolution Melting Analysis Market: Geographical Analysis

The key regions into which the global high-resolution melting analysis market could be studied are North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. In the recent past, North America held the leading share in the global high-resolution melting analysis market. The growth of this region is attributed to rising prevalence of infectious diseases, extensive initiatives for genotyping-based research and development, genetic disorders, and chronic diseases.

The region was followed by Europe in terms of market share.

Asia Pacific is expected to display outstanding growth in the high-resolution melting analysis market in the near future.

Global High-Resolution Melting Analysis Market: Competitive Scenario

Key companies operating in the global high-resolution melting analysis market include Bio-Rad Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hofmann-La Roche Ltd., and QIAGEN N.V. Some other prominent companies in the high-resolution melting analysis market are Agilent Technologies Inc., Illumina Inc., Novacyt, Canon Biomedical, bioMérieux S.A., Meridian Bioscience Inc., Azura Genomics, and PREMIER Biosoft among others. Each of the key companies is profiled for their distinguishing attributes of business standing, financials, product portfolio, and SWOTs.

