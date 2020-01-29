High Speed Real Time Recording Market Industry Analysis, Drivers and Restrains 2026

Real time recording is done on 30 FPS (Frames Per Second) on channel and the purpose of recording in real time is to capture the smoothest pictures. The real time recording captures every sample provided by the front end without loss. The high speed real time recording eliminates the time and risk associated with new technology system development. With the increasing pressure in defense and commercial arenas to get to the high speed real time recording market in priority, system engineers are looking for more complete off-the-shelf system offering.

High speed real time recording systems capture relatively large quantities of data from systems and sensors. The data is used for offline analysis or is replayed in a system for training. However the high-speed real time recording system have some unique functional and performance requirements, and this in turn imposes some requirement on 10GbE interface. The requirement differs significantly in several key application-level and hardware level areas from the requirements typically to 10GbE interfaces used in large server based market.

Moreover, ready-to-run, PC-based recorder includes a complete PC workstation running windows XP, housed in a rackmount 4U chassis. Increasing product innovation is further anticipated to enhance the demand for high speed real time recording systems. For instance, the Model RTS 2711 high speed real time recording Instrument from Pentek integrates an extremely high-speed architecture which allows for instantaneous digitizing and recording of two signals at sampling rates of 500 Mega samples/sec. Further the RTS 2711 records the data directly in new technology file system format (NTFS). Which means as soon as the recordings are placed down on the RAID array hard disks, the recordings are immediately available to any window application for analysis or further post-processing.

On the basis of product types high speed real time recording systemsmarket can be further segmented into:

Hard Disk Drive

HDD Read/Write rates

RAID array

Solid-State Drive

Client-Server Architecture

High Speed Real Time Recording Market Players

The High Speed Real Time Recording Market is fragmented and competitive, with large number of players operating at the regional and local level. Some of the players in the market includes,

Rockwell International Corporation

Sony Corporation

The Infinova Group

HikVision

Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Limited

Digital Peripheral Solutions, Inc.,

Lorex surveillance system

Swann Surveillance System

