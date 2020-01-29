Hydropower Market In-depth Research Report by Size, Share, Sales Revenue and Growth Rate by Regional Forecast to 2023

Hydropower Market Information Report by Capacity (mini hydropower, micro and pico hydropower, small hydropower and large hydropower) and By Regions – Global Forecast to 2023.

Hydropower Market – Overview

Hydropower is one of the oldest sources of energy which was used for thousands of years ago, to turn paddle wheels that help grind grain. Hydropower is a versatile, sustainable technology and it is the world’s largest source of the renewable energy and currently accounts for about 20% of the world’s total electricity supply. The growing call for a shift to more clean and sustainable energy sources is improving the demand for hydropower globally. Market reports connected with the energy and power industry have been presented by Market Research Future which makes reports on other industry verticals that aims to analyze the current market scenarios better. The market is set to achieve a CAGR of 3% in the approaching years.

The harnessing of energy from water has gained significant traction, as the damage from climate change and environmental pollution, becomes more evident. The collective focus of the governments around the world has inspired substantial development for the hydropower market. The surge in demand for electricity due to rising applications is projected to provide further impetus to the hydropower market. Moreover, increased urbanization and industrialization rates are expected to provide considerable growth prospects in the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis

The hydropower market is segmented on the basis of capacity and region.

On the basis of capacity, the hydropower market is segmented into micro and pico hydropower, mini hydropower, small hydropower, and large hydropower.

Based on regions, the hydropower market is segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape

The market trends hint at favorable development of the products that can bring in novelty to the product range and address the customer need better. The market also shows potential for demonstrating a greater comparative or differential value. The presence of a productive entity is expected to generate more sales or superior margins compared to its market rivals. The advent of new technology has boosted the growth potential of the market. Substantial cutbacks in administrative finances are bringing further development to the market. The development of a strong value chain is moreover motivating the expansion of the market. The market competitors find themselves in a favorable position with the ability to manage the pace of change.

Leading Players

Andritz Hydro GmbH (Austria), General Electric Company (U.S), China Three Gorges Corporation (China), Voith GmbH (Germany), ABB Ltd (Switzerland), Alfa Laval (Sweden), Metso Corporation (Sweden), Hydro-Québec (Canada), Engie (France) and Tata Power Corporation (India).

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global hydropower market, tracking one market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global hydropower market by its capacity and by region.

Industry Updates:

Jan 2019 A Bosnian hydropower company called HE Dabar recently invited bids for the financing and construction of its 160 megawatt (MW) plant in southeastern Bosnia at an assessed cost of 366 million marka ($213 million). The Dabar power plant which will be located on the Trebisnjica river will be fragment of a strategic 250 MW hydropower complex, Gornji Horizonti, which is also intended to integrate two smaller hydropower plants, Bileca and Nevesinje.

