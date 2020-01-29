Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025
— Global Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) Market
Description
This report focuses on the global Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.
Identity and access management as a service (IDaaS or IAMaaS) refers to web-delivered services that create and control access levels for individual users. This is one of the many types of cloud services now offered by cloud vendors.
The Americas is expected to be the major revenue contributor to the market by 2023. The region has witnessed emergence of IT and business infrastructure, and IT security compliance and governance regulations, which has led to the increasing demand for cloud-based IT security solutions and services which will subsequently drive demand for IDaaS adoption.
The key players covered in this study
CA Technologies
IBM
Microsoft
Ping Identity
Salesforce.com
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud
Hybrid
On-Premise
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Oil & Gas
Telecom & IT
Education
Healthcare
Public Sector & Utilities
Manufacturing
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud
1.4.3 Hybrid
1.4.4 On-Premise
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 Oil & Gas
1.5.4 Telecom & IT
1.5.5 Education
1.5.6 Healthcare
1.5.7 Public Sector & Utilities
1.5.8 Manufacturing
1.5.9 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
