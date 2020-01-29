Innovation Benchmarking in Glass Block Market | 2026

Glass blocks, also known as glass bricks, are solid or hollow transparent architectural materials made from glass. Glass blocks are made up of silica, sodium, and lime. They are manufactured in various dimensions. Their appearance varies in size, style, opacity, and color. Glass blocks are used in different constructions such as commercial, industrial, and residential.

Increase in demand for glass block windows can be ascribed to their easy installation owing to the availability of pre-fabricated kits. Swapping old windows with glass block windows is easy. Installation of glass block windows requires glass block, pencil, silicone sealer, plastic spacers, wood screws, measuring tape, knife, plastic putty knife, and drill. Rise in usage of glass block windows in houses, commercial structures, and industrial constructions has been a key driver of the glass block market.

Earlier, glass blocks were used just in the factories. Glass blocks were later adopted in commercial and residential buildings. Glass block windows can be installed in rooms, exterior side of the house, toilets, and underground stores, as they allow natural light and help maintain privacy. They are used in commercial constructions and factories where they allow light and provide resistance to noise.

High cost of raw materials required in the manufacture of glass blocks is major challenge facing the glass block market. Glass blocks are primarily used to reduce the cost of energy. However, the glass blocks manufacturing process involves high consumption of energy. Natural gas and a few oil products are mainly used in manufacturing glass. Glass blocks are used to generate electricity from solar heat.

Glass blocks are used as windows, partitions, and shower cubicles in bathrooms across the globe. While increasing condensation rates of moisture which is further condensed to liquid state may leads to the deposition of mold over glass block material. This makes the bathroom grimy and unhygienic. Water vapor also damages window frames. This is expected to be another challenge facing the glass block market.

Glass Block Market: Key Players

The global glass block market is fragmented. Large numbers of companies operate at the global and regional level. Key companies include Bormioli Rocco, Corning, Mulia Industrindo, Nippon Electric Glass, SCHOTT, Seves, and Saint Gobain.