Intelligent Building Management Systems Market Rising Phenomenally Powered Primarily by South India

The intelligent building management systems (IBMS) market in India is primed to progress by leaps and bounds, finds a recent research report by Transparency Market Research. The report states that key players in the market of the likes of Control4 Corporation, Legrand Pvt. Ltd., and Crestron Electronics India Private Limited are pulling out all stops to maintain their positions. To that end they are seen upping spends on product innovation by leveraging latest technologies.

The objective of the Intelligent Buildings Management Systems (IBMS) is to centralize the monitoring, controlling operations with innovations, technological and skilful management of facilities within the building. This system helps to achieve more efficient building operations at reduced energy and labor costs while providing a safe and quality working environment to the occupants. IBMS include wide range of variety of products, such as general light control, access control, security control, communication protocol, HVAC control, outdoor controls and others. Intelligent buildings management systems provide more efficiency, higher productivity and increased comfort.

For More Details, Request A Sample Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=5846

In addition IBMS mainly control monitor and optimize building services, such as lighting; heating; security, CCTV and alarm systems; access control; audio-visual and entertainment systems; among other. Owing to advantages of intelligent building management systems, their usage has increased in sectors such as government buildings, corporate buildings, educational buildings, hospital buildings, airports, hotels and resorts. Moreover, The Indian economy has shown steady growth in the last decade, despite the global economic meltdown. With the growth of income levels and more than one earning members households, the Indian average disposable income is growing fast resulting in enhanced demand for goods and services. Therefore several companies are trying to leverage this opportunity by establishing new plants in this country

By geography, the India IBMS market has been segmented into South India, West India, North India and East India. In 2014, South India was estimated to be the leading market for IBMS in India. The region is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. The increasing application of IBMS for the reduction of operating expenditure and energy consumption is also acting as a key driver for the growth of this market in the region. South India has been estimated to account for more than thirty percent of the overall IBMS market in India. East India is analyzed to be the fastest growing region owing to the increasing number of new manufacturers and also the growing construction sector in the region.

The IBMS market in India by product can be divided into eight types: General light controls, Communication protocols, Security controls, Access controls, HVAC controls, Entertainment controls, Outdoor controls, and others. IBMS solution enables to control the entire program in a single room. The increasing demand for smart consumer electronics, access control systems and security systems are the major driving factors of the IBMS market. Currently, the benefits associated with IBMS and its increasing installation in buildings, bridges, public recreation centers, manufacturing hubs and other places are the driving forces supporting the growth of this market in India.

Request For Custom Research Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=5846

The security systems sector in India can broadly be divided into four main categories: Access Control, Detector & Scanners, CCTV, and Alarm Systems. The largest among these is the CCTV segments, accounting for more than 50% of the entire electronic security equipment market in India. There has been 118% growth in demand for CCTV surveillance over the last two years for use in various locations such as IT parks, banks, malls, parks, and private places such as gated communities and residential corridors. The Indian CCTV market is witnessing enormous growth from sectors such as city surveillance, hospitality, airport security, BFSI, retail, BPO, manufacturing, college campuses, infrastructure companies, and the education sector. The government, in general, is the biggest segment in terms of volume demand of the CCTV market

The IBMS market in India by applications is divided into six segments: hospitality (residential and retail), life science, office space (IT parks, banks, ITES, BPO), centers of education and learning, manufacturing, and energy and infrastructure. IBMS are greatly in demand for applications in hospitality and office space for general lighting, access control, security control and HVAC control systems among others. The increasing demand for energy-efficient, safety and security control systems and reduction of operating cost are the major factors which are expected to support the growth of IBMS market in India. Considering the positive impact of these factors, demand for IBMS is likely to increase in different sectors during the forecast period from 2015 to 2021