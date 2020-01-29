Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) Disease Overview – Market Analysis in 7 Major Market Forecast to 2027

A new market study, titled “Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD)-Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2027” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

The Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD)-Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2027’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical & forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Report provides the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted market size of Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) from 2016 to 2027 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assess underlying potential of the market.

Geography Covered

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom)

Japan

Study Period: 2016-2027

Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) – Disease Understanding and Treatment Algorithm

Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) encompasses heterogeneous group of rare, genetic, degenerative muscle disorders; with both childhood and adult-onset dystrophy. It is a genetically inherited condition that primarily affects skeletal muscle leading to progressive, predominantly proximal muscle weakness at presentation caused by a loss of muscle fibers. It is generally characterized by weakness of the shoulder and the pelvic girdle muscles. The mutations in genes leads to the loss of various proteins that are involved in muscle maintenance and repair. There are more than 30 subtypes; within each Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) subtype, the severity, age of onset, and features demonstrate a high degree of consistency.

An ENMC Consensus in 2017, classified Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) based on its inheritance pattern and clinical characteristics into two types: autosomal dominant (LGMD type 1), autosomal recessive (LGMD type 2). Dominant forms of LGMD have usually a slow course, while recessive form can have an early onset and fast progression, but a number of LGMD2 patients with adult-onset remain ambulant until late in life. The dominant forms are mostly associated with cardiac complications and breathing problems along with muscle wasting.

The Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) market report gives the thorough understanding of the LGMD by including details such as disease definition, symptoms, classification, causes, pathophysiology, and diagnostic trends. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) in the US, Europe, and Japan.

Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) Epidemiology

The Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) epidemiology division provide the insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every 7 major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology [segmented as Total Prevalence of Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophy, Type specific cases, Severity specific cases, Diagnosed population of Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophy] scenario of LGMD in the 7MM covering United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom), and Japan from 2016-2027.

As per Corrado Angelini et. Al. the prevalence of all Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMDs) types ranges from 4-7 per 100,000, depending on the geographical and ethnic origin. Large studies have found that in the specific areas i.e. south Europe, calpainopathy is the most prevalent form, while in Northern Europe calpainopathy can be unfrequent; but LGMD 2I is common. A large proportion of recessive LGMD cases is due to dysferlinopathy, sarcoglycanopathies.

According to National Organization for Rare Disorders, LGMD affects males and females in equal numbers. The prevalence of LGMD is unknown, but estimates range from one in 14,500 to one in 123,000. The age of onset can vary greatly even among individuals of the same family. The relative frequencies of the different types of LGMD vary from population to population.

Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) Drug Chapters

This segment of the Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) report encloses the detailed analysis of marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.

At present, there is no cure and no FDA approved therapies for the treatment of Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD), current research is mostly focused on the use of novel gene therapies in order to treat the underlying genetic changes.

Major pharmaceutical companies, such as Myonexus Therapeutics (MYO-101, MYO-102) and aTyr Pharma (ATYR1940), etc. are involved in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD).

Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) Market Outlook

The Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted trend of the market by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology.

This segment gives a through detail of market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria’s, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

According to study, the market of Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) in 7MM is expected to change from the study period 2016-2027.

Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) Drugs Uptake

This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the market or will get launched in the market during the study period from 2016-2027. The analysis covers market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies and sales of each drug.

This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) Report Insights

Patient Population

Therapeutic Approaches

Pipeline Analysis

Market Size and Trends

Market Opportunities

Impact of upcoming Therapies

Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) Report Key Strengths

10 Years Forecast

7MM Coverage

Epidemiology Segmentation

Key Cross Competition

Highly Analyzed Market

Drugs Uptake

Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) Report Assessment

Current Treatment Practices

Unmet Needs

Pipeline Product Profiles

Market Attractiveness

Market Drivers and Barriers

Key Benefits

This report will help to develop Business Strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) market

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the best opportunities for Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) market

To understand the future market competition in the Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) market.

Table of Content

Report Introduction Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) Market Overview at a Glance Disease Background and Overview: Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) Assumptions and Caveats Treatment Practices Key Emerging Therapies Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) Market Size Market Drivers Market Barriers Report Methodology

