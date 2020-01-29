Magnetic Sensors Automotive Market Top Key Players: Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation, Yamaha Corporation

Persistence Market Research, recently compiled report on ‘Magnetic Sensors Automotive Market’ delivers a holistic view on market valuations, market size, profit estimations, SWOT analysis and regional landscape of the market. In addition, the report points out key challenges and growth opportunities, while examining the current competitive standings of key players in during the forecasted timeline.

Magnetic sensors offer several key advantages they allow contactless and, consequently, wear-free measurement of mechanical quantities like angle of rotation and angular speed. They are robust and inexpensive to manufacture. The steering wheel sensor developed for the electronic stability program (ESP) prevents vehicles from spinning. Use of magnetic sensors for automotive demonstrated, that the inherent limitation of the AMR-effect to an 180° angular range can be overcome by using a switchable magnetic field generated inside the sensor element. The technology used in magnetic sensors such as giant magneto-resistance (GMR) thin film systems promises several advantages like larger working distances, more precise angular position measurement in a wider range, smaller and therefore cheaper sensor chips and economic system solutions due to the higher signal output.

Magnetic Sensors for Automotive Market: Drivers and Challenges

Disruptive technology and increasing customer personalization and customization for automobiles is expected to drive the global Magnetic Sensors for Automotive market. Technological advancement in electronics and semiconductors sector and the growing need for accurate information is projected to impel the growth of Magnetic Sensors for Automotive market. Low cost of raw material required for the manufacturing of magnetic sensors is one factor driving the rate of production and implementation in automobile sector

However, the higher cost of infrastructure required for manufacturing the Magnetic Sensors for Automotive is likely to dampen the global growth over the forecast period. Lack of awareness related to benefits and as well as proper utilization of technologies is the major factor which is expected to hamper the growth of the market in the next few years.

Magnetic Sensors for Automotive Market: regional outlook

By regions, Magnetic Sensors for Automotive market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa.

North America and Western Europe Magnetic Sensors for Automotive market is predominantly mature as compared to the other regional market as they are fast in the adoption of technology. Magnetic Sensors for Automotive market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan and Japan are expected to possess maximum potential in the forecast period. Magnetic Sensors for Automotive in Latin America and Middle East and Africa are also projected to witness positive growth during the forecast period.

Magnetic Sensors for Automotive Market Segmentation

By Application

Braking System

Engine Control

Transmission control

Clutch Control

GPS navigation

Others

By Type

Linear Magnetic

Angular Magnetic Sensor

By Vehicle Type

Non-Commercial Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Magnetic Sensors for Automotive market: competition landscape:-

Key vendors in the Magnetic Sensors for Automotive market include Infineon Technologies AG, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd, Magnetic Sensors Corporation, Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation, Yamaha Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, STMicroelectronics, ALPS Electric Co., Ltd, Delphi Automotive, LLP, and Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas, Inc.

