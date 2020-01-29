Minerals Supplements Market: Quantitative Market analysis, Current and Future Trends to 2017 – 2027

With a thriving market for dietary supplements, the market for mineral supplements is also growing on a global level. Since mineral supplements specifically help to address mineral deficiency among people of all ages, the market has been witnessing increasing adoption rate since the past few years. Persistence Market Research indicates that the market for mineral supplements has promising growth prospects in the next few years.

PMR’s recently published report on the global mineral supplements market focuses on all the aspects related to the growth of the mineral supplements market during a six-year forecast period, 2014-2020. The key points covered in the report can be briefly summarized as the historic, current, and expected market size, drivers, restraints, growth pattern, trends, opportunities, segments, and regional market analysis. The report also provides extensive profiles of some of the leading companies operating in the mineral supplements market.

The market report bifurcates the global mineral supplements market on the basis of application and end-use. The segmentation section of the report provides an extensive analysis of all the segments as well as sub-segments, along with the attributes responsible for their market condition. The next portion is of regional analysis that covers the four key regional markets viz. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world. The report thus provides important insights into the opportunities and limitations that lie in each geographical market. The last part elaborates the leading market companies that compete on the market landscape. The report also provides porters five forces analysis of the global mineral supplements market.

Research Methodology

To deduce the global mineral supplements market size, the report considers various aspects based on secondary research. Furthermore, key data points such as region-wise split and market split by product type, vehicle type, and distribution channel; and qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been incorporated to arrive at appropriate market estimates. The forecast presented in the report assesses the total revenue generated and expected revenue contribution in the global mineral supplements market.

The report begins with sizing the market in terms of value and volume for the base year, which forms the basis for forecasting how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics of the market, gathered data is triangulated via different analysis based on supply side and demand side drivers and other key dynamics of the global mineral supplements market. To develop the market forecast, Persistence Market Research has also conducted a factor analysis to understand the impact of various forces/factors on the target market. The report provides forecasts not only in terms of CAGR but also presents a detailed analysis based on key parameters such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand market predictability and to identify the right opportunities.

Another key feature of this report is an analysis of the global mineral supplements market and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity, usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the global mineral supplements market. Further, to understand key segments in terms of their growth and overall global mineral supplements market performance, Persistence Market Research has developed a market attractiveness index to help providers identify existing market opportunities in the global mineral supplements market.

Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Scope and Definition

1.2.1 Segments covered in the report

1.3 Research Methodology

Chapter 2 Market Synopsis

Chapter 3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1 Threat of New Entrants

3.2 Threat of Substitutes

3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.5 Rivalry Between Competitors

Chapter 4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing aging population is expected to increase demand for mineral supplements

4.2.2 Increasing consumer awareness regarding mineral supplements

4.2.3 Hectic life schedule coupled with lack of proper diet is likely to drive the mineral supplements market

4.2.4 Increasing demand from pregnant women is likely to drive the mineral supplements market

4.2.5 Impact analysis of growth driver

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of proper regulatory bodies can hamper the mineral supplements market.

4.3.2 Impact analysis of market restraints

Lack of proper regulations

4.4 Opportunity

4.4.1 Increasing urban population in Asia Pacific is expected to provide growth opportunity to the mineral supplements market

4.5 Market Trend

4.5.1 Hectic schedules have driven consumers to online shopping portals

Chapter 5 Market Size and Forecast by Application

5.1 Food and beverages

5.2 Pharmaceutical

Chapter 6 Market Size and Forecast by End-Users

6.1 Adult Women

6.2 Adult Men

6.3 Senior Citizens

Chapter 7 Market Size and Forecast by Geography

7.1 North America

7.2 Europe

7.3 Asia Pacific

Chapter 8 Competitive Scenario

Chapter 9 Company Profiles