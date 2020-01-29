Motorcycle Exhaust System Market: Worldwide Demand, Growth Potential & Opportunity Outlook 2026

Key players operating in the global motorcycle exhaust system market are Akrapovi?, FMF Racing, MIVV spa, Two Brothers Racing, Vance & Hines, Yoshimura R&D, Arrow Special Parts, and Bos Exhausts B.V.

Exhaust systems play an important role in controlling emission, unwanted noise, vibration, and help comply with the regulatory norms. Rise in use of motorcycle fleets in the urban areas is leading to higher emissions and noise pollution, thereby hampering the environment. The complete exhaust system includes various components such as clamp, exhaust pipe gasket, and muffler.

Stringent emission norms set by regulatory bodies, along with rise in demand for fuel-efficiency is projected to boost the demand for motorcycle exhaust system at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Less installation time and presence of several attractive aftermarket options are expected to drive the motorcycle exhaust market during the forecast period. Stringent laws regarding noise emission is also a major factor that is estimated to drive the motorcycle exhaust system market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the exhaust system reduces the fumes and exhaust gases that flow through the exhaust pipe.

The global motorcycle exhaust system market can be segmented based on component, sales channel, and region. Based on the exhaust system component, the motorcycle exhaust system market can be segregate into exhaust pipe, muffler, clamp, and others. Muffler is an important component in the exhaust system, which plays an important role in reducing noise. Increase in number of two-wheelers due to availability of several models, ease of transportation. The primary function of the muffler in two-wheelers is to cool the exhaust gases by expanding them and reduce generated noise. However, several consumer prefer customized mufflers in order to boost torque and horsepower. Consequently, the demand for muffler is likely to rise during the forecast period.

Based on sales channel, the motorcycle exhaust system market can be divided into OEMs and aftermarket. The OEM segment presently dominates the motorcycle exhaust system market. It is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Availability of several exhaust system options, presence of technical experts, less time for installation, competitive price and lifespan of exhaust system, and reliable solution are key factors that are projected to boost the OEM segment during the forecast period. The aftermarket segment is also anticipated to expand during the forecast period, due to the need to replace components of the exhaust system.

In terms of region, the global motorcycle exhaust system market can be classified into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Considering the demand for motorcycle and on-road motorcycles, Asia Pacific is likely to account for a major share of the global motorcycle exhaust system market, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of two-wheelers across the region is major factor driving the motorcycle exhaust system market in Asia Pacific. Similarly, stringent emission norms by regulatory bodies, adoption of premium motorcycles, and availability of motorcycles at competitive price are likely to boost the sales of motorcycles in the region during the forecast period.