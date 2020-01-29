Motorcycle Slip-on Exhaust Systems Market: Outlook, Opportunity & Future Trends Till Forecast Period 2026

Global players operating in the market for motorcycle slip-on exhaust systems are Akrapovic, Arrow, YOSHIMURA JAPAN, Cobra, VANES&HINES, Graves Motorsports, FMF, M4 Exhaust, Two Brothers Racing, and VooDoo Industries. Regulatory norms mandated by the government and organizations are likely to prompt manufacturers to implement those changes in their vehicle parts while manufacturing. This, in turn, is expected to boost the cost on research and development and manufacturing of those parts.

The motorcycle exhaust system is normally manufactured in two types: muffler and full system. Muffler only also called as slip-on systems. This type of exhaust retains the factory head pipe and replaces just the muffler. Another type is the full system, in which the exhaust systems replaces everything from the head to the back of the motorcycle. The motorcycle slip-on exhaust system is employed as a replacement component for the muffler in the standard exhaust system and it offers enhanced esthetic appeal and maintain proper sound. Moreover, it boosts the performance of the motorcycle. Superior esthetic appearance coupled with enhancement in performance is a major requisite for sports bikes.

Increased demand for racing bikes is driving the motorcycle slip-on exhaust systems market. Rise in demand for racing bikes coupled with increase in number of racing events being organized is boosting the motorcycle slip-on exhaust systems market. Norms by governing bodies to manufacture slip-on exhaust systems are offering significant opportunity to the market.

Higher cost of manufacturing and higher cost of the systems are major restraints of the market.

The global motorcycle slip-on exhaust systems market can be segmented based on vehicle type, material, sales channel, and region.

According to vehicle type, the motorcycle slip-on exhaust systems market can be classified into motorbikes, scooter, and moped. The motorbikes segment is likely to hold a significant share of the market by the end of 2018, owing to a higher preference among consumers toward the slip-on exhaust systems in the aftermarket. Moreover, the production of motorbikes is much higher than that of the other two segments. Increase in demand for scooters in countries with maximum two wheeler vehicle production, such as India, is likely to propel the scooter segment during forecast period.

Based on material, the motorcycle slip-on exhaust systems market can be divided into stainless steel, aluminum, carbon fiber, titanium, and others. The exhaust system is in direct contact with the engine, and it is located in the heat-prone zone. Materials having high thermal resistance are mostly utilized to fabricate the slip-on exhaust systems. Advancements in material technology have led to an improvement in life of the component. A composite layer is incorporated in the slip-on exhaust system in order to reduce the damage to the part.

Based on sales channel, the motorcycle slip-on exhaust systems market can be bifurcated into OEM and aftermarket. The OEM segment is expected to hold a relatively minor share of the market by the end of 2018. Consumers opt for motorcycle slip-on exhaust systems as replacement after damage to the original part, or to improve the esthetic appearance of the vehicle. These parts are included under the aftermarket segment, which is projected to account for a major share of the market by the end of 2018.

In terms of region, the global motorcycle slip-on exhaust systems market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific is likely to lead the global market owing to the presence of major motorcycle producer countries, such as China and India, in the region.