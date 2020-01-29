Nasometry Devices Market Report Examines Industry Size, Demand Analysis, Growth Rate and 2026 Forecast

Production of normal and effective voice requires an efficient opening and closing of oropharyngeal and nasopharyngeal connecting passageway, often called velopharyngeal passageway. This process impacts the oral air pressure built up and nasal air flow emission resulting in appropriate pronunciation of the words. The opening and closing of the passageway depends on the words and letters used by the speaker. In some cases, the opening and closing of velopharyngeal passageway is affected due to certain deformities such as cleft palate and hearing insufficiency. Nasometer is a device used to assess speech and measure the components of intra-oral air pressure and nasal air or sound emission. This measure is often termed as nasality. If the nasal acoustic energy is higher compared to oral, it is termed as hyponasality, otherwise it is termed as hypernasality.

Obtain Report Details @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/nasometry-devices-market.html

Nasometry device uses two microphones that separately record nasal and oral acoustic energy. The software processes the data captured and provides results in terms of nasality. Based on the results, the speech therapist or speech pathologist outlines further therapeutic approaches. Defects in velopharyngeal passageway impacts the pronunciation of certain words such as consonants. This has social and communication impact on the patient; in case of children, it also affects growth. Awareness about child’s speech problems among parents and physicians drives demand and adoption of new speech pathology and therapies such as nasometry.

Integration of speech pathology and therapy in schools and academies to augment child’s overall growth is likely to propel demand for sophisticated speech pathology devices such as nasometers. However, these devices have limited usage pattern and application areas. Availability of alternative diagnostic tools such as rhinometry and manual inspection are expected to hamper the adoption of nasometry devices.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=57273

The global nasometry devices market can be segmented based on product, ergonomics, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the nasometry devices market can be bifurcated into hardware components and software. The hardware components segment can be classified into processor and microphones. The hardware components segment is projected to account for leading share of the market owing to wear & tear and limited shelf life of components.

Based on ergonomics, the global nasometry devices market can be categorized into portable and stationary. The portable segment is anticipated to account for leading share of the market and witness high adoption during the forecast period. In terms of end-user, the nasometry devices market can be divided into hospitals, specialty clinics, and others. Speech pathologists and therapists often offer their services to schools, academic institutes, and home care settings.

In terms of region, the global nasometry devices market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Demand for quality health care, integration of care services such as speech pathology & therapy in academic institutes, and high health care expenditure are expected to contribute to North America’s leading share of the global market during the forecast period. The nasometry devices market in Europe is likely to witness steady growth owing to developed health care infrastructure and demand for quality health care. Large population, high birth rate, and significant unmet needs are the key factors likely to propel the nasometry devices market in Asia Pacific. Rise in health care expenditure and developing health care infrastructure are anticipated to drive the nasometry devices market in the region.

Request for TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=57273

A small number of players offers nasometry devices across the globe. However, the technology and know-how required to design and manufacture nasometers are comparatively low. This is anticipated to attract new entrants in the market. Key players operating in the global nasometry devices market include PENTAX Medical, Rose Medical Solutions Ltd., and Able Tech.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com