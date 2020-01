Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) Market Is Projected to Grow at a Substantial Rate by 2026

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its database.

The global market for Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) Market has experienced several changes in the last few years. This research report on the worldwide market attempts to analyze these change and present a complete overview of this market. It provides important information and statistics of this market such as growth drivers, restraining factors, future prospects, and trends and opportunities. Dynamics of production and supply chain and various rules and regulations prevalent in this market has been discussed at length this market study. The global market for Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) Market has also been evaluated on the basis of the manufacturing chain of the products produced in this market, their pricing, and the revenue generated by them.

Offshore patrol vessels (OPVs) are small boats designed for coastal defense. These vessels are operated by the navy, marine police, coast guard, or customs.

In 1994, the United Nations Convention on the Law of Sea granted sea rights within 200 nautical miles of the country as exclusive economic zone to benefit from the natural resources. The need to patrol the territorial waters is a major factor driving the offshore patrol vessel market. Increased terrorism activities and drug trafficking is also a primary driver of the offshore patrol vessel market. Immigrant crisis in the Mediterranean region in Europe witnessed an increase in patrolling activities, led by France, Italy, and Greece, thereby boosting the offshore patrol vessel market. OPVs are cost-effective as they are small hub vessels and hence, are more effective for the defense budget as against larger warfare vessels. The compact size of the OPV enables easy and quick maneuvering and hence, it is highly preferred in order to patrol the coastline. Moreover, the offshore patrol vessel are also being used for counter narcotics, pollution control, search & rescue operations during inundation, flood, and other calamities. OPVs are utilized in diverse situations, as they are robust, and their demand is expected to rise in the near future. China’s expansion into the Indian Ocean by developing more than 3000 acres land is expected to boost the offshore patrol vessel market. Asia Pacific countries such as India, Taiwan, South Korea, and Indonesia are strategizing to improve their offshore patrol vessels to improve their defense against the rising intrusion of China in the Indian Ocean.

High cost of manufacturing and maintenance are key factors restraining the offshore patrol vessel market.

The global offshore patrol vessel market can be segmented based on weight, length, and region. Based on weight (tons, fully loaded), the offshore patrol vessel market can be classified into less than 1,500, 1,500-2,000 and more than 2,500. The less than 1,500 ton segment dominates the global offshore patrol vessel market. More than 2,500 ton offshore patrol vessel are extensively utilized in the U.K., France, Japan, the U.S., and the Netherlands, which have extensive territorial waters.

In terms of length, the global offshore patrol vessel can be divided into 61 – 60 meter, 81 – 100 meter, and two other segments. The 81 – 100 meter segment holds a prominent share of the offshore patrol vessel market.

Based on region, the global offshore patrol vessel market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific leads the global offshore patrol vessel market due to extensive use of offshore patrol vessel by China, India, Japaa and South Korea. India has ordered five 97m offshore patrol vessels from Larsen & Toubro with all five vessels expected to be operational by 2022.

Key players operating in the global offshore patrol vessel market include BAE Systems Plc, Austal, Maritime Partner AS, Fasser GmbH & Co., General Dynamics Corporation, SAFE Boats International, LLC, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd., Daewoo Shipbuilding Industry Corporation, and Fassmer GmbH & Co.

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

