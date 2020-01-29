On-the-go Breakfast Packaging: What are Rigid and Flexible Packaging and their impact on global market

The review presented is based on the findings of a report by Transparency Market Research, titled “On-the-go Breakfast Packaging Market (Material Type – Plastic (PE, PP, PVC, EVOH, and PET) and Paper; Packaging Type – Rigid Packaging (Rigid Boxes, Bottles and Jars, Cans, and Trays) and Flexible Packaging (Films & Wraps and Pouches & Sachets); Breakfast Products (Cereal Meals, Breakfast Bars, Sandwiches and Burgers, Cakes and Muffins, Sausages and Salamis, Egg Meals, and Milkshakes and Juices) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017 – 2025.”

The global on-the-go breakfast packaging market is characterized by the presence of a large number of players that renders the vendor landscape highly competitive, says Transparency Market Research (TMR) in one of its recent reports. Some of the leading companies are Amcor Limited, Bemis Company Inc., Berry Global Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, Sonoco Products Company, and Tetra Pak International S.A. A

As per the report by TMR, the global on-the-go breakfast packaging market is expanding at a steady CAGR of 5.1% between 2017 and 2025. At this pace, the market’s valuation of US$743 mn in 2016 will reach US$1.1 bn by 2025.

Demand for Flexible Packaging to Stay High

The global on-the-go breakfast packaging market is divided into rigid packaging and flexible packaging based upon packaging type. The segment of flexible packaging accounts for a leading share in the market in terms of value. The major factor driving the flexible packaging segment is consumer preference for convenient packaging solutions. Flexible packaging is expected to rise at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period.

Developing Countries to Power Growth due to Increasing Trend of Single Households

From a geographical perspective, Europe tops the global on-the-go breakfast packaging market in terms of market share. The supremacy of the region is on the back of a large urban population and a large number of women in the workforce that consume prepared foods for convenience. However, Asia Pacific is expected to display the leading CAGR of 5.3% for the forecast period between 2017 and 2025. A large proportion of population in working age in developing countries such as India that prefer consuming on-the-go breakfast is the key factor behind the robust growth of this regiobal market.

