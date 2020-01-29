Papain Market : Research Report Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Opportunities 2017 – 2027

Papain is a natural cysteine proteolytic enzyme present in mountain papaya (Vasconcellea cundinamarcensis) and papaya (Carica papaya). It is native to Latin America and is also called as papaya proteinase I. It is used to tenderize meat eaten as it breaks down tough meat fibers. Papain is an active component in powder form for meat tenderizers and has a huge demand in the global market. Papain also used in chemo-mechanical dental caries removal gel known as Papacarie, as a tooth whitener in mint sweets and toothpaste, to clean up dead tissue in chronic wounds, as a component of many enzymatic debriding preparations, and cell dissociation in cell culture preparations. The end-use industries of the papain include leather, food & beverages, detergents, cosmetic, tanning, optical, photographic, textile, and pharmaceutical. The North America papain market accounts for relatively high revenue share, followed by Western Europe papain market over the forecast period, attributed to relatively strong demand for papain and broad availability of raw material in the regions.

Some of the important factor fueling the growth of global papain market include rising health concern among the consumers, high demand for meat tenderizers, and increasing demand for natural enzymes. To counter the same, papain market players are investing in research and development and production of papain to meet the regulatory specification with increasing demand. Some macroeconomic factors making a positive impact on global papain market includes increasing population, the rapid rate of urbanization, and growing domestic income.

The trend identified in the global papain market is mergers and acquisitions between papain producers and papaya suppliers. The company manufacturing papain products has a significant opportunity in regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, attributed to high demand for natural enzymes and growing health consciousness among a large number of population. Companies have a significant opportunity in global papain market through collaboration with raw material supplier i.e. papaya vendor and through backward integration in the market as a raw material is a key factor for the market.

Global papain market is segmented by end-use industry and by region. By end-use industry, the global papain market is sub-segmented as food & beverages, cosmetic, textile, pharmaceutical, other industries such as detergents, tanning, optical, photographic, etc. Among these, the pharmaceutical segment is expected to contribute to the significant revenue share with a relatively high growth rate over the forecast period in global papain market. A pharmaceutical segment follows food & beverages segment with a relatively high growth rate concerning both value and volume in the global papain market.