Pediatric Medical Devices Market – Rise in Demand for Advanced Diagnostic Technology for Accurate Diagnosis of Life-threatening Diseases to Drive Market

This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global pediatric medical devices market. Growth of the global market is attributed to rise in chronic health conditions among infants and children, increase in pediatric population with cardiac and neurological defects, surge in demand for advanced diagnostic technology for accurate diagnosis of life-threatening diseases, increase in demand for 3D medical imaging equipment in pediatric radiology, initiatives by governments and favorable reimbursement scenario, and technological advancements. Moreover, unhealthy habits, rise in obese pediatric population, increase in R&D investments leading to new product launches, surge in awareness about pediatric care, economic growth in emerging markets, and technical advancement in the pediatric health care industry are expected to augment the global market during the forecast period.

The global pediatric medical devices market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on product, end-user, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography and market share analysis, by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global market.

Global Pediatric Medical Devices Market: Key Segments

In terms of product, the global pediatric medical devices market has been segmented into in vitro diagnostic (IVD) devices, cardiology devices diagnostic imaging devices, anesthesia & respiratory care devices, neonatal ICU devices, monitoring devices, telemedicine, and home-use medical devices. Based on end-user, the global market has been divided into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided in terms of US$ Mn for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

