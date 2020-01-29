Phosphated Distarch Phosphate Market – Real Time Analysis & Forecast 2018 – 2028

Global Phosphated Distarch Phosphate Market: Overview

On the back of increased disposable income of expanding base of urban populations across emerging economies, the food industry is currently prospering. However, at the same time, the competition is intensifying too as a result of newer players throwing their hats into the flourishing food industry. In this scenario, the focus has turned onto innovation, both in terms of packaging as well as offerings.

Once such mode of food innovation is the usage of phosphated distarch phosphate, which is a modified resistant starch and functions as a food additive that can freeze and stabilize food products such as gravies, sauces, soups, and pie fillings. The products are now used as ingredient in a wide range of foods including processed breakfast, white bread, cereals, cakes, pasta, crackers, biscuits, and snack foods.

As per the findings of this business intelligence study, the demand in the global phosphated distarch phosphate market will multiply at a notable compound annual growth rate during the forecast period of 2018 to 2028. The report provides in-depth assessment of all factors that will drive or curtail the progress of this market, bifurcates into segments to highlight the niches, explores and examines regional and country-wide demand potential, and profiles some of the leading companies in its featured chapter on competitive landscape.

Global Phosphated Distarch Phosphate Market: Trends and Opportunities

High content of dietary fiber, as much as a minimum of 70%, is among the primary drivers of the expanding market for phosphated distarch phosphate. These products are resistant to breakdown during the processing and storage, which means they can be added to food at lower temperatures and removed at higher ones. Some of the other benefits of phosphated distarch phosphate is its ability to control lipid profiles including cholesterol. On the back of increasing prevalence of obesity and diabetes, consumers are now focusing on healthier sides of food ingredients and refraining from added flavors.

Based on source, the market for phosphated distarch phosphate can be segmented into tapioca, rice, potato, wheat, and corn, whereas on the basis of function, the market can be bifurcated into emulsifiers, binders, stabilizers, and thickeners. A number of key segments of the food industry are currently using them, including ready to eat meals, nutrition bars, canned foods, confectionary, and frozen.

Global Phosphated Distarch Phosphate Market: Market Potential

Increasing number of approvals gained by the product across different regions and authoritative bodies is expected to propel the potential of this market in the near future. For instance, the Advisory Committee on Novel Foods and Processes (ACNFP) submitted its initial final report on the usage of the product back in November 2009, whereas JECFA is a joint FAO and WHO committee for food additives that is testing the feasibility of the product. In the near future, these approvals are expected to provide a major boost to the vendors operating in this market.

Global Phosphated Distarch Phosphate Market: Regional Analysis

In the present scenario, North America and Europe are cultivating the most prominent chunk of demand, which is a reflection of increasing rate of consumer adoption of nutritional ingredients that are scientifically approved. That being said, vast population base of countries such as China, India, and Indonesia is expected to transform Asia Pacific into a region of high opportunities in the near future.

Global Phosphated Distarch Phosphate Market: Competitive Landscape

Cargill, Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Opta Food Ingredients, Inc., Tate & Lyle PLC, National Starch and Chemical Company, Penford Corporation, and AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG are some of the notable companies currently holding an upper hand in this market.

