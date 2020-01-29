Pneumatic Locking System Market to Register Exponential Compound Annual Growth Rate Through 2025

The research report on Pneumatic Locking System Market formulated by Persistence Market Research offers a detailed analysis of the factors influencing the global business sphere. This report also provides precise information pertaining to market size, commercialization aspects and revenue estimation of this business. The report further elucidates the status of leading industry players thriving in the competitive spectrum of the Pneumatic Locking System Market.

Pneumatic Locking System Market: Introduction:

Pneumatic locking system is designed for unlocking, locking, and propelling sliding doors in dayrooms, in high-traffic corridors, or in safety vestibules through pneumatic cylinders. Furthermore, concealed vertical lock bar at the rear side of the door helps to keep the doors at both the open and closed positions in various applications such as entrances, administrative areas, inmate housing, and corridors, among others. Provision of manual and electric locking/unlocking of swinging doors, operated from door key or remote location, and usage along with high security door position sensor are some of the prominent features due to which pneumatic locking system is anticipated to gain significant traction during the forecast period. The usage of pneumatic drive system in the pneumatic locking system provide minimal maintenance, quiet operation, precise and smooth control, which in turn are considered as the factors further expected to enhance the pneumatic locking system market during the forecast period. Moreover, provision of both load directions, extensive standard range, and designed with four quick-release locks, are other driving factors in the pneumatic locking system. The components used in the pneumatic locking system market are cover box, hinged panel, door rollers, door hanger, and electrical wires. Other than the above mentioned applications, pneumatic locking system is widely used in healthcare facilities in dental baseless chair unit in the wide instrument tray having two stainless steel tray. Furthermore, pneumatic locking system is widely used in semi-trailers pulled by a tractor by mounting on a sliding undercarriage, for releasing and securing through having spaced apart locking pin holes along its length. Moreover, the pneumatic locking system also finds its application in the vertical pneumatic clamp with an aluminum arm with an emergency push button. Manufacturers across the globe are now expanding their product portfolio of pneumatic products to further meet the growing demands from end-users.

Pneumatic Locking System Market: Dynamics:

Factors such as relatively low maintenance, adoption of high security devices, and smooth control are estimated to drive the global pneumatic locking system during the forecast period. Furthermore, growing construction and healthcare related activities and projects in various countries are further anticipated to enhance the global pneumatic locking system market over the forecast period. Moreover, simple design, easy installation, and cost-efficient properties are the further expected to drive the global pneumatic locking system market. Strong demand for advanced technology products to meet ever increasing demand related to safety issues in commercial offices and banks are anticipated to trigger the growth over the forecast period.

Pneumatic Locking System Market: Segmentation:

Global pneumatic locking system market can be segmented into application, and type.

On the basis of application, global pneumatic locking system market is segmented into:

Residential door locks

Commercial door locks, and

Industrial Machinery & Equipment

On the basis of type, global pneumatic locking system market is segmented into:

Static

Dynamic

Pneumatic Locking System Market: Region-wise Outlook:

North America is estimated to be the dominant region in the global pneumatic locking system market owing to high adoption rate for safe and secured products in their industries and commercial applications to avoid any accidents or lost. Furthermore, Europe is expected to register relatively robust growth due to integration of pneumatic locking system in commercial as well as passenger vehicles to enhance efficiency and reducing the lead-time. Asia Pacific, which is estimated to witness substantial growth in terms of automotive industry, and adoption of pneumatic locking system, will directly influence the growth of the market. Latin America, followed by Middle East and Africa is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period.

Pneumatic Locking System Market: Key Market Participants:

Some of the key participants in the global pneumatic locking system market are:

SITEMA GmbH & Co. KG

SMC Corporation

Janatics India Private Limited

Corrections Products Company

Bimba Manufacturing Company

SITECNA SRL

Pneumax Ltd

ROSS CONTROLS

Magnet Schultz

FONTAL

TOKU PNEUMATIC CO.,LTD.

