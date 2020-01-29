Pneumatic Nebulizers Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2020

Nebulizers are medical equipments which are used for treating respiratory disorders such as COPD, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Nebulizers are available in three types, namely ultrasonic nebulizers, pneumatic nebulizers, and mesh nebulizers.

Among all these types, pneumatic nebulizers are widely used by patients across the globe, as they are suitable for most kinds of medication. In addition, pneumatic nebulizers are easy to use and are cheaper than other types of nebulizers. Breath-actuated pneumatic nebulizers help reduce the loss of drugs during delivery and are believed to be more efficient than vented nebulizers. Due to these factors, the global pneumatic nebulizers market is expected to grow significantly from 2013 to 2019.

The report also presents an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape of the global pneumatic nebulizers market, including product offerings and company analysis. The report also use analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and value chain analysis to give a clear picture of the global pneumatic nebulizers market.

Overview of the pneumatic nebulizers market

Vented pneumatic nebulizers and breath-actuated pneumatic nebulizers are the two types of pneumatic nebulizers widely used in the global market.

Vented pneumatic nebulizers make use of two similar single-way valves that help in averting the disposal of aerosol into the ecosystem. In the process of inhalation, the respiratory valve is opened so that gas can pass through the nebulizer. During exhalation, the gas passes through a different tube kept in the patient’s mouth. Using the two similar single-way valves helps in reducing the probability of contamination, because the patient does not exhale back into the tank.

Vented nebulizers are specifically designed to release huge amount of aerosol at the time of inhalation. These types of nebulizers are compatible with most types of compressors and they also reduce the creation of waste within the tube. These factors are responsible for the growth of the vented pneumatic nebulizer market across the globe.

Breath-actuated pneumatic nebulizers aid in increasing the aerosol delivery of the drug by producing aerosol during inhalation. As a result, these devices generate aerosol only when a patient inhales. Due to this, the process of drug delivery becomes efficient.

For the purpose of drug delivery, breath-actuated pneumatic nebulizers use three types of mechanisms, namely microprocessor breath-actuated, mechanical breath-actuated, and manual breath-actuated. The manual breath-actuated mechanism comprises the thumb control kind of regulation of aerosol generation at the time of exhalation and inhalation. The mechanical breath-actuated mechanism makes use of a specific valve that determines the production of aerosol at the time of inhalation. This technique eliminates the need for a tank or storage bag. Microprocessor breath-actuated nebulizers use a compressor attached to an electronic circuit that controls the production of aerosol at the time of inhalation.

On the flip side, technological complications and the loss of drugs in the spray chamber at the time of delivery is expected to hamper the growth of the global pneumatic market through the forecast period.

Companies mentioned in the research report

The prominent players operating in the global pneumatic nebulizers market are GE Healthcare Ltd., Allied Healthcare Products, Inc., PARI Respiratory Equipment Inc., Omron Healthcare, Inc., and Care Fusion Corporation.