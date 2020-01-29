Product Life Cycle Management Market 2019 Global Analysis, Industry Size, Share Leaders, Current Status by Major Key vendors and Trends by Forecast to 2022

Market Synopsis of Global Product Life Cycle Management Market:

Product life cycle management is a process which supports in managing and coordinating the complex cross-functional practices thereby delivering the best possible product. The PLM Systems as an enabling technology for PLM manages product from its conception and manufacturing, to its retirement and disposal. The PLM systems offer optimization in development process by giving a competitive and cost effective solution with high quality.

The benefits offered by Product Life Cycle Management Market software such as increasing productivity, quality, optimized business process, and efficiency in designing has supported high adoption of PLM. As per the historical trend analysis, the manufacturers from various industries including industrial machinery, consumer electronics, automotive, and other complex engineered products are adopting efficient PLM software in increasing numbers. The PLM software can integrate with various other integrated application software’s including Enterprise resource planning (ERP), Customer relationship management (CRM), and Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) among others thereby simultaneously manages both hardware and software deliverables and delivering competitive products.

The factors such as growing need for enhanced and sustainable solutions by manufacturers, need for integrated solutions, and dynamic feature of flexible scale-up or scale-down infrastructure are expected to boost the PLM market. Moreover, growing cloud based PLM solution is also expected to drive the PLM Market. The Cloud Based PLM software enables collaboration and product data sharing within the organization at different locations thereby smoothing the process of product development and offering added benefits of flexibility and cost-effectiveness. Furthermore, increasing adoption of cloud based PLM by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are expected to support the growth of PLM Market in the forecast period.

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2195

The global product life cycle management market is expected to grow at USD ~835 Million by 2022, at ~8% of CAGR.

Key Players

Dassault Systèmes (France)

Autodesk, Inc. (U.S.)

PTC (U.S.)

Siemens PLM Software (U.S.)

Apparel magic (U.S.)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

SAP SE (Germany)

Infor, Inc. (U.S.)

Aras Corporation (U.S.)

Arena Technologies (U.S.)

Omnify software (U.S.)

Infor Company (U.S.), and Accenture PLC (U.S.) among others.

Segments:

The Global Product Life Cycle Management Market has been segmented on the basis of components, deployment, functions, and end user. The components include software and service were software is sub segmented as Numerical Control (NC), Electronic Design and Automation (EDA), Architecture and Engineering and Construction (AEC) and Simulation and Analysis (S&A). The services are sub segmented as integration, consulting, maintenance and operation. The product life cycle management is bifurcated by deployment type namely on-cloud and on-premises. The functions include system engineering, product portfolio management, product design, manufacturing process management and others. End users comprises of Automotive and Transportation, Industrial Machinery, Electronics and Semiconductors, Retail¸ Energy & Utilities, Aerospace and Defense, pharmaceutical, IT& telecom and others.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of product life cycle management market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. The rising cloud based PLM applications in North America region is expected to support the growth of PLM Market in this region. Also, factors such as increasing demand of PLM software such as electronic computer aided design in countries such as U.S and Canada is expected the boost the PLM market. The growing investment of PLM by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Asia pacific region in countries such as India and China are expected to drive PLM growth in this region. The product life cycle management market in the Europe region is expected to grow with the rapid innovations in product design and life cycle of the product.

Access Full Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/product-life-cycle-management-market-2195

Intended Audience

Government Organizations

Research/Consultancy firms

Software and managed service providers

Software manufacturers and system integrators

Cloud Vendors

Vendors from various industry verticals such as Automotive, Industrial Machinery, and Electronics & Semiconductors among others

Table of Contents

1 Market Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Scope of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.2.3 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Network Solution

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research

2.4 Forecast Model

2.4.1 Market Data Collection, Analysis & Forecast

2.4.2 Market Size Estimation

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Drivers

3.3 Market Challenges

3.4 Market Opportunities

3.5 Market Restraints

Continues…

List of Tables

Table 1 Global Product Lifecycle Management Market, By Components

Table 2 Global Product Lifecycle Management Market, By Deployment

Table 3 Global Product Lifecycle Management Market, By Functions

Table 4 Global Product Lifecycle Management Market, By End-User

Table 5 Global Product Lifecycle Management Market, By Regions

Continues…

List of Figures

Figure 1 Research Network Solution

Figure 2 Global Product Lifecycle Management Market: By Components (%)

Figure 3 Global Product Lifecycle Management Market: By Deployment (%)

Figure 4 Global Product Lifecycle Management Market: By Functions (%)

Figure 5 Global Product Lifecycle Management Market: By End-User (%)

Continues…

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: +91 841 198 5042

Mail: [email protected]