Pyridine Market : Opportunities and Forecasts, 2015 – 2025

Pyridine is a toxic and soluble flammable liquid base with a distinct, strong odor. It is often considered the parent compound of several naturally occurring organic compounds. It is the preferred choice as a precursor to agrochemicals and pharmaceuticals. Pyridine-N-Oxide, also known as N-pyridine, is the most commonly used pyridine product type and is primarily used as precursors in chemical reactions. Initially, pyridine was extracted from coal tar or obtained as a by-product of coal gasification. The process was very expensive and inefficient as coal tar constituted only 0.1–0.2% of pyridine after extraction. Currently, pyridine and its derivatives are produced synthetically. The most commonly used reactions for pyridine synthesis are Chichibabin synthesis, Bönnemann cyclization, and Cobalt-catalyzed alkyne-nitrile cyclotrimerization, etc. Agrochemicals segment accounts for the largest share of the pyridine market owing to frequent application of pyridine and its derivatives in pesticides and herbicides. By product type, alpha picoline finds wide application as a solvent in chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and food industries. The segment is projected to exhibit moderate growth over the forecast period.

To understand and assess opportunities in this market, the report is categorically divided into three main market analysis sections, i.e., by product type, by application, and by region. The report analyses the global pyridine market in terms of market value (US$ thousand) and volume (tons).

The report begins with an overview of the global pyridine market, appraising the market performance in terms of revenue and volume, followed by PMR’s analysis of key trends, drivers, and restraints witnessed in the global pyridine market. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints based on the weighted average model are also included in the report to equip the client with crystal-clear, decision-making insights.

The subsequent section analyses the pyridine market as per product type and presents a forecast for the period 2015-2025.

The report assesses the market based on the following product types:

Pyridine N-oxide

Alpha Picoline

Beta Picoline

Gamma Picoline

2-Methyl-5-Ethylpyridine (MEP)

The report further analyzes the market based on the following applications:

Agrochemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Food

Others (Dyestuffs, Alcohol)

Regions assessed in the report are:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Latin America

To calculate the market size, the report considers various aspects based on secondary research. Furthermore, data points such as regional split, market split by application and by product type as well as qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been incorporated to arrive at appropriate market estimates. The forecast presented in the report assesses the total revenue generated by the global pyridine market between 2015 and 2025.

When developing the market forecast, the starting point begins with sizing the current market, which forms the basis for forecasting how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics of the market, PMR triangulates the data via a different analysis based on the supply side, demand side, and dynamics of the pyridine market. However, quantifying the market across the above-mentioned segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the forecast has been completed.

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR but also analyses on the basis of key parameters, such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of pyridine market by region and application and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the global pyridine market.

To understand key segments in terms of growth and performance in the pyridine market, Persistence Market Research has developed a market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify existing market opportunities in the global pyridine market.

In the final section of the report, the pyridine market competitive landscape is included to provide a dashboard view of companies that manufacture and supply pyridine. The report contains company profiles of some of the major players in the global pyridine market.

1. Global Pyridine Market – Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Assumptions and Acronyms Used

4. Pyridine: Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Pyridine: Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Pyridine: Market Definition

4.2. Product Overview

4.3. Chemical Market Overview

4.4. Chemical Market Trends

4.5. Market Dynamics

4.5.1. Drivers

4.5.2. Restraints

4.5.3. Market Trends

4.6. Supply Demand Scenario

4.7. Value/ Supply Chain Analysis

4.8. Global Pyridine Market Forecast, 2015-2021

4.8.1. Market Size Forecast

4.8.1.1. Y-o-Y Growth projections

4.8.1.2. Absolute $ Opportunity

4.9. Market Trends

4.10. Manufacturing Process Outlook

4.11. Global Pyridine Market Snapshot (2014)

4.11.1. Market Share by Product Type

4.11.2. Market Share by Application

4.11.3. Market Share by Regions

5. Global Pyridine Market, By Product Type

5.1. Introduction

5.1.1. Y-o-Y growth comparison, By Product Type

5.1.2. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis, By Product Type

5.2. Market Forecast by Product Type

5.2.1. Pyridine

5.2.1.1. Absolute $ Opportunity

5.2.1.2. Market Value & Volume Forecast

5.2.2. Alpha Picoline

5.2.2.1. Absolute $ Opportunity

5.2.2.2. Market Value & Volume Forecast

5.2.3. Beta Picoline

5.2.3.1. Absolute $ Opportunity

5.2.3.2. Market Value & Volume Forecast

5.2.4. Gamma Picoline

5.2.4.1. Absolute $ Opportunity

5.2.4.2. Market Value & Volume Forecast

5.2.5. 2methyl5ethylpyridine (MEP).

5.2.5.1. Absolute $ Opportunity

5.2.5.2. Market Value & Volume Forecast

5.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Product Type

6. Global Pyridine Market Analysis, By Application

6.1. Introduction

6.1.1. Y-o-Y growth comparison, By Application

6.1.2. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis, By Application

6.2. Market Forecast By Application

6.2.1. Pharmaceutical

6.2.1.1. Absolute $ Opportunity

6.2.1.2. Market Value & Volume Forecast

6.2.2. Agrochemicals

6.2.2.1. Absolute $ Opportunity

6.2.2.2. Market Value & Volume Forecast

6.2.3. Chemicals

6.2.3.1. Absolute $ Opportunity

6.2.3.2. Market Value & Volume Forecast

6.2.4. Food

6.2.4.1. Absolute $ Opportunity

6.2.4.2. Market Value & Volume Forecast

6.2.5. Others (Dyestuff and Alcohol Industry)

6.2.5.1. Absolute $ Opportunity

6.2.5.2. Market Value & Volume Forecast

6.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Application