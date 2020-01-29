Quality Assurance and Quality Control Market Size, Technology, Implementation, Analytical Overview, Forecast 2026

The global market for Quality Assurance and Quality Control has experienced several changes in the last few years. This research report on the worldwide market attempts to analyze these change and present a complete overview of this market. It provides important information and statistics of this market such as growth drivers, restraining factors, future prospects, and trends and opportunities. Dynamics of production and supply chain and various rules and regulations prevalent in this market has been discussed at length this market study. The global market for Quality Assurance and Quality Control has also been evaluated on the basis of the manufacturing chain of the products produced in this market, their pricing, and the revenue generated by them.

Quality assurance (QA) and quality control (QC) are a set of processes often used to measure and assure the quality of software. These two processes are implemented throughout the software development life cycle (SDLC) to ensure that the final product meets the requirements and/or fulfills the implied needs of end-users and customers. QA primarily comprises testing the functionality, reliability, portability, usability, maintainability, and efficiency of a software product. The QC process is implemented to make sure the final product or service adheres to the defined set of quality criteria. Several companies offer a wide range of QA and QC systems, tools, and services in order to enhance efficiency and quality of software throughout SDLC. These QA and QC systems provide multiple features, some of these features include web-based and centralized platform, tracking and auditing of documents, and software testing. Additionally, companies are offering QA and QC services to the customers in order to implement QA and software testing strategies to enhance the overall software development process along with increased customer satisfaction. Some of these software testing strategies include risk-based testing, performance testing, installation & configuration, and software security testing.

Increase in emphasis on software quality and customer satisfaction by enterprises of all sizes across the world is likely to drive the global quality assurance and quality control market during the forecast period. Moreover, rise in policies and regulations such as ISO and international standards implemented by governmental bodies on software development, data privacy, and access to information is anticipated to propel the global market. Furthermore, companies are focusing on advanced, enhanced, and efficient risk management and high return on investment (ROI), which increases adoption of QA and QC systems. Rapid advancements in software development processes have induced companies to offer advanced and integration capable solutions. This is expected to boost the adoption of QA and QC systems among enterprises. However, limited use of QA and QC systems in SDLC is likely to hamper the market. Moreover, technical issues and software bugs associated with QA and QC systems, tools, and services are anticipated to restrain the quality assurance and quality control market. Increase in micro and small enterprises across the world, especially in Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa, is projected to offer lucrative opportunities in the quality assurance and quality control market during the forecast period.

The global quality assurance and quality control market can be segmented based on component, deployment, enterprise size, and region. In terms of component, the quality assurance and quality control market can be categorized into services and platform/tools. The services segment can be bifurcated into professional services (quality assessment & advisory services, managed quality services, and others) and outsourced services. The platform/tools segment can be classified into test management tools, functional testing tools, performance testing tools, and others (integration testing tool, compatibility testing tool, etc.). Functional testing tools can be classified into API testing tools, unit testing tools, multi-browser testing tools, and multi-device testing tools. Based on deployment, the global quality assurance and quality control market can be divided into cloud-based and on-premise. The cloud-based segment can be bifurcated into public cloud and private cloud. In terms of enterprise size, the quality assurance and quality control market can be classified into micro and small enterprises, medium enterprises, and large enterprises. In terms of region, the global quality assurance and quality control market can be segmented into North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are anticipated dominate the global quality assurance and quality control market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the presence of a large number of enterprises in these regions. The quality assurance and quality control market in Asia Pacific is likely to witness strong growth during the forecast period, owing to increase in penetration and adoption of QA and QC services in software development procedures.

Major players in the global quality assurance and quality control market are AltexSoft, Amdocs, CA Technologies, Capgemini S.A., Code Dx, Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions, GleeTech, GlowTouch Technologies, Gurock Software GmbH, HCL Technologies Ltd., Hexaware Technologies, IBM Corporation, iLAB, Infosys Ltd., MasterControl, Inc., NICE Ltd., QMetry, Inc., Ranorex GmbH, SmartBear, Inc., Tieto Corporation, Tricentis GmbH, and Wipro Ltd.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

