Radiant Barrier & Reflective Insulation Market Expected to Witness Rapid Expansion by the End of 2019

Energy efficiency in home construction is important to home owners and prospective home buyers. Monthly utility bills are balanced against the number of years it takes for an energy saving method to pay for itself. This, combined with the fact that the key challenge in the sun-belt is to control the heat gain, makes radiant barriers and reflective insulation an integral part of the buildings where they are used to improve the overall comfort and reduce utility bills. The use of radiant barrier/ reflective insulation reflects most of the radiant heat and blocks 97% radiant energy, and works as efficiently in summers as that of in the winters.

During the winter months, radiant barriers ultimately assist in reducing heat escaping. These products are becoming a popular thermal insulation alternative as they significantly reduce the energy cost and considerably increase the energy efficiency of the buildings.

Radiant barriers and reflective insulation are economical solution for a wide range of industrial, manufacturing, packaging and consumer applications, such as industrial sheds, commercial buildings, home insulation, under wood or laminated flooring, and roof insulation and construction. Radiant heat barriers inhibit heat transfer by thermal insulation. They are light in weight, and are very effective in warmer climates and have strong heat reflection property. On the basis of metal wrapping on the foil, they are classified into two main types – pure aluminum and metallized film radiant barriers.

Persistence Market Research delivers detailed analysis of the global radiant barrier and reflective insulation market through a recently published report, titled Radiant Barrier & Reflective Insulation Market: Global Industry Trend Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2026. The report is an extensive research study conducted by a research analyst at Persistence Market Research in order to provide market participants and investors with detailed valuable insights on each aspect of the radiant barrier and reflective insulation market. All the factors associated directly or indirectly and positively or negatively with the performance of the market have been addressed by the report. It aims at providing forecast information for the next eight years and thus examines the marketplace thoroughly over an eight-year projection period, 2018-2026.

The global market for radiant barrier and reflective insulation has been segmented on the basis of product type, end-use, and region.

By Type

Radiant Barrier

Metallized Film

Pure Aluminium

Reflective Insulation

Bubble type

Foam type

Others

By End Use

Residential

Commercial & Agricultural

Commercial Buildings

Agriculture

Other Commercial

Industrial

Manufacturing/ Plant

Storage Facilities

Institutional and Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

SEA & Pacific

China

Japan

Middle East & Africa

Report Structure at a glance

Executive summary, market introduction, market definition

Macroeconomic factors and forecast factors

Market taxonomy – segmentation on the basis of type, end-use, and region

Pricing analysis, regulatory factors analysis, value chain analysis

Market dynamics including key drivers, key restraints, recent trends, upcoming opportunities

In-depth forecast analysis by type, end-use, region

Market structure and competition analysis

The report in its taxonomy section offers analyses of all the regional markets along with key drivers impacting those markets, key challenges faced by those regions, and key trends and opportunities that must be known to market participants and investors in order to attain profits. Regional markets have been examined in depth in order to identify the best, worst, and moderately performing regions based on various factors. The final section of the report i.e. competition analysis includes profiles of all the key players in the global market, insights on their upcoming strategies, and revenue shares in upcoming years.

