Rapid Advancements in Digital Terrestrial Television Market to Fuel Revenues Through 2025

The ‘Digital Terrestrial Television Market’ research report assembled by Persistence Market Research provides a succinct analysis on the recent market trends. In addition, the report offers a thorough abstract on the statistics, market estimates and revenue forecasts, which further highlights its position in the industry, in tandem with the growth strategies adopted by leading industry players.

The television and broadcasting sector has been undergoing significant technological and structural changes, which have given consumers access to a great variety of broadcasting services. The existing Analogue TV Transmitters in world serve about 66% of world population. Constrained by limited frequency capacity, the analogue terrestrial television platform needed a new & more efficient transmission system to meet the demands of the future and to allow for the launch of new services. Whole world has adopted DVB Standard for its digitalization of terrestrial network. In today’s growing market for electronic devices, Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) with advanced video and audio features are in constant demand. High definition video quality and voice clarity are a few of the major parameters that are needed for new Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT).

Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) broadcasting allows the transmission of about 10 or more digital services in a single frequency channel, depending on the technical parameters used and the quality of services desired.

Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) market: Drivers and Challenges

The major growth drivers of the Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) market include increasing demand of smart TVs and recent technological advancements in telecom and broadcast industry. In addition, Growth of smart residential properties will drive the growth of Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) market. Increasing penetration of internet has led to growth of the Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) across the globe.

Worldwide financial uncertainty and macroeconomic situations such as currency exchange rates and economic difficulties are some of the major factors which are hindering the growth of Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Market.

Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) market: Segmentation

Global Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Market can be segmented as:

Segmentation on the basis of By Channel:

On the basis of product type Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) market is segmented into audio standard definition channel and video high definition channel.

Segmentation on the basis of end-user:

Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) are widely used in residential and commercial. Residential segment is becoming the prominent segment in global Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) market.

Competition Landscape

Key contracts

Key Contracts in Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) market are as:

In September 2015, Intelsat S.A., United States based communications satellite services provider entered into partnership with Sentech, a South Africa based broadcasting signal distributor. In order to Delivers Direct-to Home and Digital Terrestrial Television Services.

Key Players

Some of the major players in Global Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Market are Humax Co., Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Kaonmedia Co., Ltd., Technicolor SA, ADB (Advanced Digital Broadcast) SA, Sagemcom SAS, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., ARRIS Group, Inc., EchoStar Corporation, Intelsat S.A., Sentech and others.