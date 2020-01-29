Residential Construction Market Globally Expected To Drive Growth Through 2025

The report serves as an ideal tool for companies looking to survive and thrive in the global Residential Construction market. The performance of the leading companies have been studied in this report The study offers an informative outline of company profile, product portfolio, research, mergers, and growth strategies. The relative share of each segment in the global Residential Construction market is presented in the report. The historical and current development of each segment is charted in the report. This information helps clients gain a better understanding of the global Residential Construction market.

Constructionis the process of constructing abuildingorinfrastructure.Construction differs frommanufacturingin that manufacturing typically involvesmass productionof similar items without a designated purchaser, while construction typically takes place on location for a known client.Construction as anindustrycomprises six to nine percent of thegross domestic productofdeveloped countries.Construction starts with planning, design, and financing; it continues until the project is built and ready for use.

China is the largest market in terms of value and is driving the market for residential building construction. The UK and the USA are forecasted to have the fastest growth.

The key players covered in this study

Country Garden

DR Horton

Lennar

Pulte

China State Construction Engineering

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Wood-framed

Concrete

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial

Personal

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Residential Construction status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Residential Construction development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Residential Construction are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

