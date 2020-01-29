RF Equipment Market: Current Trends & Opportunities by 2024

Radio Frequency (RF) is a kind of test instrument which is capable of computing signals which has high frequency in comparison to other test equipment which are commonly used. Radio Frequency equipments are commonly used by engineers who deal in radio frequency. These engineers have special functions which are required to decode the RF signal and characters. Radio frequency transmits radio waves frequency which range between 3 hertz to 300 megahertz. This radio frequency uses an alternating current which is positioned through antenna, generating wireless broadcasting or electromagnetic field which could be used for communicating by transfer of current through antennas.

The radio test frequency equipment market is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate over the near future owing to high adoption of 802.11ac. The 802.11ac is a wireless networking standard. The 802.11ac technology uses an extensive bandwidth. This technology enables high-speed WLANs to the end users with the help of 5 GHz band. This is driving the demand for radio frequency test equipments as there is a requirement for testing the networks signals. Growth in MIMO technology is the other major factor which is expected to drive the radio frequency market over the next few years. Rise in demand for a handheld device which may include tablets, smart phones and laptops has led to the growth in demand for high bandwidth and seamless connectivity. Moreover, implementation of 802.11standards is expected to drive the market further as it would enable superior data transmission and faster speed. Some of the factors which are restraining the growth of the global radio frequency equipment market are stringent radio frequency standards which are adopted by government bodies of countries globally.

The radio test frequency equipment market by application could be segmented into telecom sector, industrial sector, electronics sector, automotive sector, defense sector and medical sector. This segment is expected to be dominated by smart phones over the next few years. Growth in application of portable computing devices like smart phones and tablets across various sectors is expected to drive the demand in this segment. RF test equipment facilities advance delivery of these test equipments. The radio test frequency equipment market by product can be segmented into vector network analyzer (VNA), spectrum analyzer, signal generator, RF power meters / sensors, oscilloscope, digital millimeters and others.

Geographically the global radio frequency test equipment market has been broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America led the global radio test frequency market in 2015. The amalgamation of new features in the test equipments and the growth in demand for the electronics sector are some of the key factors driving the RF test equipment market in North America. Asia Pacific is expected to be the most attractive region over the next few years.

Some of the key vendors operating in the global radio frequency test equipment market are Agilent Technologies, Advantest, Teradyne, Rohde & Schwarz and Anritsu. Some of the other prominent vendor operating in the market is Aries Electronics, Aspen Electronics, Cobham Antenna Systems, Cobham Wireless and Flann Microwave among others. There is intense competition among the key players operating in the global radio frequency test equipment market. It is necessary for the players to have strong and highly differentiated product line which features best-in-class software. There is growing trend towards development of software which enhances radio frequency test equipments attributes. The key provider of the radio frequency test equipments are focusing their resources at developing software which would find application in wide range of industries so that the end users can have optimal utilization of its products.

