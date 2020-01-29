Telecom Order Management Market US$4.05 bn in Revenue Expected By 2025 Owing to Rising Demands for Better Services

The global telecom order management market is poised to witness a highly intense competition in the forthcoming years, says Transparency Market Research based on a recently published report. Such an intense competition is mainly expected to exist on the basis of progressive advancements occurring in the field of information and telecommunication technology. Most players are focusing on facilitating regional expansions in the near future as a prime strategy to improve their presence in the market. Amdocs Corp., Cerillion Plc, Oracle Corp., ChikPea Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., IBM Corp., Pegasystems Inc., Comarch SA, Ericsson AB, and Neustar Inc., are key players operating in the global telecom order management market.

The global telecom order management market is divided into various segments on the basis of component, deployment type, and region. Under component, solutions and services are two key categories, whereas the on-premise and cloud-based systems are two prominent segments under deployment type. Based on deployment type, the on-premise segment holds a leading position owing to its higher availability in various regions. From the perspective of component, the solution segment currently has a greater preference thanks to ever-rising demands from consumers that deal with solving various issues associated with telecommunications.

Geography-wise, the global telecom order management market is spread across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and South America. Of these, a strong telecommunication infrastructure along with a highly competitive scenario present in North America has made this region garner maximum revenue in recent years.

The global telecom order management market is expected to reach a valuation of US$4.05 bn by 2025, a significant rise from a valuation of US$1.91 bn., registered in 2016. This rise is expected to occur at an impressive CAGR of 8.80%.

Key Takeaways:

A brisk rise in the number of telecommunication devices connected to each other along with a rising number of subscribers is primarily driving the global telecom order management market.

Leading segments of the global telecom order management market:

By Component

Solutions

Services Consulting Support Services Others



By Deployment Type