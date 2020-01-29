Tracheobronchial Stent Grafts Market Analysis, Leading Players, Future Growth, Business Prospects Research Report Foresight To 2025

The global Tracheobronchial Stent Grafts market report is based on comprehensive analysis conducted by experienced and professional experts. The report mentions, factors that are influencing growth such as drivers, restrains of the market. The report offers in-depth analysis of trends and opportunities in the Tracheobronchial Stent Grafts market. The report offers figurative estimations and predicts future for upcoming years on the basis of the recent developments and historic data. For the gathering information and estimating revenue for all segments, researchers have used top-down and bottom-up approach. On the basis of data collected from primary and secondary research and trusted data sources the report offers future predictions of revenue and market share.

Tracheobronchial stent grafts are used in management of lumen collapse or to prevent collapse after tracheobronchial reconstruction procedure, after trauma or lesions, airway obstruction etc. tracheobronchial stent-graft is a self-expanding stent generally made of nitinol mesh wire and encapsulated within two ultra-thin layers of expanded polytetrafluoroethylene (ePTFE). Moreover, number of benign and malignant conditions can cause tracheobronchial narrowing or collapse which can lead to symptomatic and life-threatening dyspnea. Tracheobronchial stent graft system is mainly approved for use in treatment of in-stent restenosis in venous outflow in hemodialysis patients. The first tracheobronchial stent graft system ‘Fluency’ was introduced in 2003 by C.R. Bard Inc. In 2005, W. L. Gore & Associates launched VIABAHN in the U.S. for use in treatment of tracheobronchial strictures. Both of these systems witnessed positive response from physicians and patients. Now-a-days, these devices are available in ling delivery sheaths or catheters necessary for placement of tracheobronchial stent graft.

Tracheobronchial Stent Grafts Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing prevalence of chronic lung disorders such as tuberculosis and benign or malignant tumors are the foremost factor driving the growth of global tracheobronchial stent grafts market over the forecast period. Besides, easy and efficient procedure is the other factor expected to flourish the global tracheobronchial stent grafts market However, limited product approvals for tracheobronchial stent grafts in Europe. And alternative treatment options for tracheobronchial strictures are the important factors limiting the growth of global tracheobronchial stent grafts market.

Tracheobronchial Stent Grafts Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, global tracheobronchial stent grafts market has been segmented on the basis of end user, and geography.

Based on end user, global tracheobronchial stent grafts market is segmented as below:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Tracheobronchial Stent Grafts Market: Overview

Recent approval of Fluency Plus brings new hope to patients suffering from chronic lung diseases that cause airway obstruction. These device is expected to gain rapid adoption by patients as it is minimally invasive procedure and involves less risk that other approaches used for management of tracheobronchial strictures. The global market for tracheobronchial stent grafts is expected to grow significantly with high single digit growth rate over the forecast period of 2017–2027.

Tracheobronchial Stent Grafts Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, tracheobronchial stent grafts market is classified into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to dominate global tracheobronchial stent grafts market over the forecast period. Japan is expected to be the second largest market for tracheobronchial stent grafts. Despite the fact that tracheobronchial stent graft systems are being used since 2003, these systems are approved for clinical use only in the U.S., Canada and Japan. Key player in tracheobronchial stent grafts market is are trying to obtain regulatory approval in Europe in order to capture growing patient volume for chronic lung diseases.

Tracheobronchial Stent Grafts Market: Key Players

So far BARD Peripheral Vascular. Inc. – a subsidiary of C.R. Bard Inc., and W. L. Gore & Associates are the only player operating in the global market for tracheobronchial stent graft systems. Bard offers Fluency and Fluency Plus tracheobronchial stent grafts in North America and Japan. Some of the other systems such as Symbiot and Corvita Endoluminal Stent-Graft were being studied in the Europe but unfortunately they failed to meet required clinical end points and never came to market.

