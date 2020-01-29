US Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Overview 2018-2023 – Top Players are AbbVie Inc., Catalent Inc., Allegiant Healthcare Inc., Pfizer CentreOne and Plexus Corp.

The major players operating in the pharmaceutical industry consider outsourcing of the product manufacturing to contract manufacturing organizations. The contract manufacturers provide timely and cost-effective services, which in turn, enable the market players to focus on their core competencies. A pharmaceutical contract manufacturer offers comprehensive services to the clients ranging from drug development to the packaging of the products. The services offered by contract manufacturers to their clients can be divided into two main categories: primary manufacturing and secondary manufacturing. The primary manufacturing mainly involves the synthesis of the bulk active pharmaceutical ingredients (API); however, the secondary manufacturing includes the formulation of bulk drug substances into the final drug products such as pills, topical formulations, and types of injectables.

Major factors contributing to the growth of the US pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market include increasing trend of outsourcing of healthcare services. In addition, patent cliff is another significant factor contributing in the market growth. The ongoing patent expiry of many important drugs coupled with decreasing profit margins on branded drugs is forcing most healthcare companies to outsource manufacturing to control costs. Additionally, patent cliffs have cut sales revenue of many branded medications and forced drug makers to consider outsourcing manufacturing to enable control production costs. However, stringent government regulations hinder market growth. Moreover, the rising demand for low-cost services and increasing drug discovery is expected to fuel the market growth in the near future.

The US pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market can be segmented on the basis of category, product, and services. On the basis of category, the market is divided as human-based drugs and animals-based drugs. Based on the product, the market is bifurcated into OTC drugs, API, finished dosage forms include solid dose, liquid dose, and injectable dose, and others such as nutritional products and packaging. Based on the services, the market is sub-divided as manufacturing services, non-clinical services, and research and development. Among services, manufacturing segment is expected to be the highest revenue generating segment owing to growing medical device manufacturing.

Some of the players operating in the US pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market are AbbVie Inc., Catalent Inc., Allegiant Healthcare Inc., Pfizer CentreOne, Plexus Corp., and several others. In order to sustain in the competitive market, these players adopt various strategies such as merger & acquisitions, expansions, joint ventures, and product development and partnership and collaboration. For instance, Catalent Inc., in April 2018, announced to invest $5 million in the innovative drug development center of excellence (CoE) at its New Jersey facility. The investment is focused on preclinical to clinical phase 2b formulation, analytical, and manufacturing solutions for orally delivered small molecules. In August 2017, Thermo Fisher Scientific has acquired contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) Patheon, the deal cost for $7.2 billion.

Research Methodology

The market study of the US pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by the research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to break down the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast, and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report, a country-level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior and macroeconomic factors. Numbers extracted from Secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders, and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity of our reports.

Request free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3672020-us-pharmaceutical-contract-manufacturing-market-research-and-forecast-2018-2023

Secondary Sources Include:

Financial reports of companies involved in the market

Authentic Public Databases such as the American College of Rheumatology, American Association for Clinical Chemistry (AACC), and American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association (AARDA), among others.

Whitepapers, research-papers, and news blogs

Company websites and their product catalog

The report is intended for drug manufacturers, healthcare provider, government organizations for overall market analysis, and competitive analysis. The report provides an in-depth analysis of pricing, market size, intended quality of the product preferred by consumers. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

Market Segmentation:

US Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing market is segmented on the basis of the following segments:

US Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Research and Analysis, By Category

US Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Research and Analysis, By Product

US Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Research and Analysis, By Services

The Report covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of the US pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the US pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the US pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1. Report Summary

CHAPTER 2. Market Overview and Insights

CHAPTER 3. Market Determinants

CHAPTER 4. Market Segmentation

CHAPTER 5. Competitive Landscape

CHAPTER 6. Company Profiles

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)