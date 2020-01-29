Vacuum Insulation Panel (VIP) Market 2025: New Business Opportunities For Manufacturers To Upsurge In Coming Years

Vacuum Insulation Panel (VIP) Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the Vacuum Insulation Panel (VIP) industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, Vacuum Insulation Panel (VIP) market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment. For more info, Get Free PDF at: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2220936

Recently introduced in building technologies, which display widespread acceptance for reducing energy needs and improvement of environment quality of low incoming housing, vacuum insulation panels feature high performance thermal insulation. This serves to be a plus for vacuum insulation panel market.

Meanwhile, at present, vacuum insulation panels are considered to be one of the most promising among a host of products for high performance thermal insulation solutions.

Commercial refrigeration, including commercial refrigerated transport vehicles are key end users of vacuum insulation panels. This is due to efficacy of vacuum insulation panels to maintain ambient temperature, especially during transportation of critical use pharmaceutical drugs. With such economic-value applications of vacuum insulation panels, growth of vacuum insulation panel market is poised to be bright in the years ahead.

A vacuum insulated panel (VIP) is a form of thermal insulation consisting of a nearly gas-tight enclosure surrounding a rigid core, from which the air has been evacuated. Vacuum insulation panel is the thinnest insulation with the most efficient thermal insulation. They have 8 to 10 times lower thermal conductivity than other conventional insulation materials such as rigid foam boards, foam beads or fiber blankets.

The main components of a VIP are inner core, barrier envelope and getters and desiccants. The envelope could either consist of thick metal sheets or multilayer barrier of metalized polymeric layers to provide protection against environmental and handling stresses.

The vacuum insulation panel products are mainly used in building, refrigeration storage and home appliance field. The applications have been very mature in the developed countries, such as USA, Japan and European countries. The major applications of VIP products are different, like in European countries, more VIP products are used in building fields, while in China, most of VIP products are used in home appliance fields. In building fields, the VIPs are mainly consumed by the developed countries, like Western countries, USA, Japan etc.; in home appliance fields, the VIPs products are mainly consumed by China, Europe, USA, Japan and Korea etc.

The giants that dominate the VIP market, especially in high-end products, like Va-Q-Tec, Panasonic, LG Hausys, Turna, ThermoCor, Porextherm, Etex Group (Promat and Marley Eternit) and Kingspan Insulation etc. The Chinese manufacturers mainly manufacture the low-end products, short lifetime and low price, like Fujian SuperTech, Weiaipu New Materials, Qingdao Creek, Yinxing Electric etc.

Global Vacuum Insulation Panel (VIP) market size will increase to 3480 Million US$ by 2025, from 790 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 20.4% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Vacuum Insulation Panel (VIP).

This report researches the worldwide Vacuum Insulation Panel (VIP) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Vacuum Insulation Panel (VIP) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.



The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Panasonic

LG Hausys

Fujian SuperTech

ThermoCor

Va-Q-Tec

Porextherm

Etex Group(Promat and Marley Eternit)

Kingspan Insulation

Kevothermal

Turna

Knauf Insulation

OCI Company

Weiaipu New Materials

Qingdao Creek

Yinxing Electric



Vacuum Insulation Panel (VIP) Breakdown Data by Type

by Core Material

Fiber Glass

Precipitated Silica

Fumed Silica

Other

by Panel Type

Flat

Special shape

by Barrier Material

Plastic

Metal

Other



Vacuum Insulation Panel (VIP) Breakdown Data by Application

Home Appliance

Building Material

Transport

Other



Vacuum Insulation Panel (VIP) Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions



The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Vacuum Insulation Panel (VIP) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Vacuum Insulation Panel (VIP) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

