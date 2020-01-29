Vacuum Skin Packaging Market Growing at Alarming Growth Rate | Know the Top Factors

A report by Transparency Market Research forecasts the global vacuum skin packaging market to rise at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2017 to 2025 to become worth US$36 bn by 2025.

There are many factors resulting in the sales of vacuum skin packaging. At the forefront of them is their ability to prevent wastage of food by reducing the chances of leakage and keeping its quality intact for longer periods of time. This coupled with their ease of usage reduces maintenance costs. Vacuum skin packaging also makes the packed product visible which makes it easier for discerning consumers to gauge the quality of the food.

Constant thrust on research and development to come up with better, innovative products is also seen to be boosting the market. Take for example the vacuum skin packed food in dual-ovenable or microwave- only technologies that has served to up ease of usage, resulting in their higher uptake by among consumers who are hard pressed for time.

Acting as a deterrent to the global vacuum skin packaging market, on the other hand, is the emergence of substitutes such as modified atmospheric packaging and also concerns over the quality of food, especially meat that has been kept packed for long.

The global vacuum skin packaging market is fragmented in nature in which the top 12 players account for just 12.0% of market share. In order to bolster their positions most players have been resorting to product innovation by investing in research and development.