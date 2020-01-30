3D Sensing Technology Market – Growing Popularity of Next Generation Smartphones Exploring its Business Strategies to Survive in Industry
The “3D Sensing Technology Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026”report provides analysis of the 3D sensing technology market for the period 2016–2026, wherein 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is considered as the base year. Data for 2016 has been included as historical information. The report covers all the trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of the 3D sensing technology market during the forecast period.
It highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market growth during this period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the market’s growth in terms of revenue(in US$ Mn) across different geographical regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.
The global 3D sensing technology market is bifurcated by technology into stereoscopic vision, structured light pattern, time of flight, and ultrasound.Time of flight is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 20% during the forecast period. In time of flight 3D sensing technology, a flash of light is directly emitted by a projection module, which is then caught by a camera. The time at which light is emitted and goes back to the object is measured. Furthermore, the measured coordinates forms a detailed 3D picture.
Due to this type of working mechanism, time of flight technology is heavily used across many industry verticals. It is easy to use and gives very high resolution 3D image. Furthermore, time of flight 3D sensing technology provides correct information about the object, as it nullifies any issue or malfunction in the robotics vision. Moreover, time of flight technology can be easily integrated across a large number of applications from consumer electronics to industrialapplications.
Want to know more such detailed insights of 3D Sensing Technology market? Request a sample of our best in the business report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=39959
Global 3D Sensing Technology Market Segments
Global 3D Sensing Technology Market, by Technology
- Stereoscopic Vision
- Structured Light Pattern
- Time of Flight
- Ultrasound
Global 3D Sensing Technology Market, by Sensor Type
- Pressure Sensor
- Image Sensor
- Gyro Sensors
- Proximity Sensors
- Others
Global 3D Sensing Technology Market, by End-user
- Consumer Electronics
- Media & Entertainment
- Automotive
- Security & Surveillance
- Industrial
- Others
Key Players Operating are Mentioned Here:
Infineon Technologies AG, Himax Technologies, Inc., Sony Depthsensing Solutions SA/NV, and AMSAG among others are some of the major players operating in the 3D sensing technology market profiled in this study. Details such as financials, SWOT analysis, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.
Many players are providing novel 3D sensing technology to be used across various industry verticals and also establishing partnerships to support the growth of consumer demand.