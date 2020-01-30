3D Sensing Technology Market – Growing Popularity of Next Generation Smartphones Exploring its Business Strategies to Survive in Industry

The “3D Sensing Technology Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026”report provides analysis of the 3D sensing technology market for the period 2016–2026, wherein 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is considered as the base year. Data for 2016 has been included as historical information. The report covers all the trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of the 3D sensing technology market during the forecast period.

It highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market growth during this period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the market’s growth in terms of revenue(in US$ Mn) across different geographical regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The global 3D sensing technology market is bifurcated by technology into stereoscopic vision, structured light pattern, time of flight, and ultrasound.Time of flight is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 20% during the forecast period. In time of flight 3D sensing technology, a flash of light is directly emitted by a projection module, which is then caught by a camera. The time at which light is emitted and goes back to the object is measured. Furthermore, the measured coordinates forms a detailed 3D picture.

Due to this type of working mechanism, time of flight technology is heavily used across many industry verticals. It is easy to use and gives very high resolution 3D image. Furthermore, time of flight 3D sensing technology provides correct information about the object, as it nullifies any issue or malfunction in the robotics vision. Moreover, time of flight technology can be easily integrated across a large number of applications from consumer electronics to industrialapplications.

Global 3D Sensing Technology Market Segments

Global 3D Sensing Technology Market, by Technology

Stereoscopic Vision

Structured Light Pattern

Time of Flight

Ultrasound

Global 3D Sensing Technology Market, by Sensor Type

Pressure Sensor

Image Sensor

Gyro Sensors

Proximity Sensors

Others

Global 3D Sensing Technology Market, by End-user

Consumer Electronics

Media & Entertainment

Automotive

Security & Surveillance

Industrial

Others

Key Players Operating are Mentioned Here: