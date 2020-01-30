Almond Butter Market Production Information Analysis, Consumption, ROI to 2017 – 2027

Almond butter is a food paste, made from raw or roasted almonds. Almond butter is a rich source of unsaturated fats which are heart friendly. It also contains high amount of proteins, vitamins and minerals. Along with these properties, almond butter also contains the presence of omega-3 fatty acid that makes the almond butter a complete health product. Almond butter is most commonly used as spreads on bread or dips for snacks. Almond butter is also used as breakfast treat in many recipes like granola, pancakes. Almond Butter is a hydrating, moisturizing and natural emollient making it ideal for use in massage, and it blends easily with essential oils and hence is expected to increase the revenue contribution of almond butter market.

Based on its applications the almond butter is used in many end user industries which includes food industry and cosmetics industry. The demand for almond butter in food industry is expected to grow mainly due to its taste and nutrition. The almond butter market in cosmetics industry is expected to grow in future in various cosmetics, due to its excellent spreading ability and moisturizing effect.

Based on the product forms available in the almond butter market, the market is segmented into two main segments such as organic and conventional. The organic segment is further sub-segmented into raw almond butter and roasted almond butter. Raw organic almond butter is unexposed to heat rendering its nutritional content unharmed. The health benefits of the almond butter are thus expected to drive the growth of this segment in the forecast period. On the other hand roasted organic almond butter which are made by dry roasting process is the most common almond butter, it provides a tastier option in the same category. This segment is therefore expected to show a steady growth in the global almond butter market. The conventional almond butter is available as a low cost product and the demand of the same is expected to rise steadily.

Based on distribution channel, the global almond butter market is segmented which includes online retail, supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience store and departmental stores. Among these, the online retail is expected to gain major revenue shares over the forecast period.

On the basis of regions, the almond butter market is segmented into following key regions; North America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific and The Middle East and Africa. North America grabs the major share of global almond butter market and it is expected to grow at a steady rate. Western Europe regional market is expected to grow at a relatively higher growth rate over the forecast period.

The high nutritional value of almond butter and other health benefits are some of the driving factors which are expected to grow the global almond butter market in food industry. Almond butter has high demand in several sectors and world market. Principle factor driving the global almond butter market is continuous rise in demand for peanut butter substitute products due to consumer indulgence like, availability of low cost substitutes and variety of options in speeds. Rising market demand for natural products based cosmetics and skin care products is becoming another market driver for almond butter. Its hydrating, moisturizing and natural emollient making it ideal for use in massage, it blends easily with essential oils and hence is expected to fuel the market growth of almond butter.