Analysis of Diesel Particulate Filter Market in 2019 Global New Technology, Applications, Industry Growth and Market Status

Market Analysis

The global hydrostatic transmission market is poised to have a prodigious growth at 4% CAGR over the predicted years (2018-2023). Hydrostatic transmission is a type of transmission system that utilizes motor, pump and prime mover for transmitting the torque in a low speed. It provides precise power transmission that is used in agriculture, mining and construction and need heavy-duty equipment. Besides, it is also used in power generation systems namely diesel generators, wind turbine generators, ships, railway vehicles, engine generators and more. It is typically utilized in combination with heavy-duty machines namely tractors, excavators, combines and forklift and also industrial machinery and land-moving equipment. Compared to gear shift transmission, it possesses high fuel efficiency so it is preferred for carrying vehicles and load moving.

There are plentiful factors that is boosting the growth of the hydrostatic transmission market. These factors as per the Market Research Future (MRFR) report include rapid growth of the transportation, agricultural and construction industry, growing need for hydrostatic transmission that is customized, high torque at low speed and increased power transmission in mining and construction industries need automated hydrostatic transmission, increased usage of electromechanical components and increased use of heavy-duty equipment having hydrostatic transmission. On the contrary, soaring cost of purchasing and installation, lower efficiency, higher replacement cost and slippage of wheels are factors that may restrict the growth of the hydrostatic transmission market over the predicted years.

Market Segmentation

MRFR report provides an extensive segmental analysis of the hydrostatic transmission market on the basis of capacity, operation type and application.

Based on capacity, it is segmented into heavy duty, medium duty and light duty. Of these, heavy duty will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period.

Based on operation type, the hydrostatic transmission market is segmented into variable displacement motor-variable displacement pump, variable displacement pump constant displacement motor and variable displacement motor constant displacement pump. Of these, the variable displacement pump-constant displacement motor will lead the market during the forecast period.

Based on application, it is segmented into logistics and transport, construction and mining, agriculture and others. Of these, construction will dominate the market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

By region, the hydrostatic transmission market covers growth opportunities and latest trends across Rest of the World, Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Of these, Asia Pacific will outweigh others in the market during the forecast period followed by North America. This is owing to increase in need for heavy lifting equipment in various industries including mining and construction in India and China with fuel-efficient systems. Growing development of infrastructure and new roads in China and India needs advanced heavy machinery as well as equipment which in turn is boosting the demand for hydrostatic transmission. The hydrostatic transmission market in North America will have the second major share and will continue to hold its position in the forecast period. This is owing to the presence of several heavy equipment manufacturers here.

Key Players

Leading players profiled in the hydrostatic transmission market include Linde Hydraulics GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Poclain Hydraulics (China), Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), CARRARO Group (Italy), Danfoss A/S (Denmark), Dana Incorporated (US), Kanzaki Kokyukoki Mfg. Co., Ltd (Japan), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), Eaton Corporation Plc. (Dublin) and others.

May 2019- At Purdue University, researchers have come up with a fluid power system that has been intended for AAVs (autonomous aerial vehicles) which feature VTOL (vertical takeoff and landing) capabilities. Such air taxis will offer an alternative to the public for land vehicles for a comparatively short distance trips which happen in the air rather than on the road. This latest fluid power technology offers a substitute in the likes of a hydraulic propulsion system which is both inexpensive and recyclable. In fact, this system has been made for the vertical takeoff and landing aircraft which is equipped with multi-rotor designs. The speed of every motor can be controlled individually through this system that utilizes hydrostatic transmission for distributing the power of the engine to the rotors. As per the researchers, this system is capable of offering both the altitude control and the needed aerodynamic life. This innovation’s critical advantage is that this is lightweight, that can be translated in the form of better maneuverability and controllability, longer flight distance, lower operation cost, and superior payload fraction.

