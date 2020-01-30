Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2020

Animal growth promoters and performance enhancers are defined as the chemicals or drugs that help animals in growing faster by digesting their food more effectively, getting maximum benefit out of it and allowing the animals to develop into strong and healthy adults. These chemicals also protect the animal from various types of microbial diseases. Animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market can be differentiated on the basis of different type of animal growth promoters and performance enhancers and on the basis of animal classes. Depending on the nature and use of chemicals, various types of animal growth promoters and performance enhancers are available in the market which are as follows:

Microbial products

Prebiotics and Probiotics

Yeast Products

Enzymes

Herbs, oils and spices

Read Report Overview: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/animal-growth-promoters-performance-enhancers-market.html

Microbial products capture the major share of the animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market. These products are used for destroying or inhibiting bacteria by administering a low dose. The use of microbial products for growth promotion has arisen with the strengthening of livestock farming. Infectious agents lessen the yield of farm animals and for controlling these microorganisms, the administration of sub-therapeutic antimicrobial agents and antibiotics is performed. Depending on the animal classes, the animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market has been differentiated into following categories:

Livestock

Aquaculture

Poultry

Porcine

Equine

Livestock and poultry are the dominating classes of animals which are provided with animal growth promoters and performance enhancers. Increase in the yield of the products such as eggs, wool and milk, which are originated from these animals is the major reason which is driving the animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market among livestock and poultry classes. Additionally, the increasing demand of meat worldwide is the other major factor which will propel the animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market in the future. Animal growth promoters help the animal in gaining weight and fat, which results in more meat production and expensive selling of animal. According to an experiment conducted by Biomin Holding GmbH, company involved in developing animal feed additives and premixes, the piglets which were fed with phytogenetic feed additives comprised of essential oils from anise, citrus, oregano and plant extracts gained 5.2% extra weight compared to the normal growing piglets. The faster growth of the animal coupled with extra meat and fat amount will assist the animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market during the forecast period.

Request Brochure of Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=3749

However, the stringent regulations set by the government of the U.S. and Europe against the use of animal growth promoters and performance enhancers is restraining its market. For instance, in 2003, the European Union has banned the use of antibiotic growth promoters which consist of monensin sodium, flavophospholipol, avilamycin and salinomycin sodium in the animal feed. Under the regulation, only the used or processed additives which would be authorized by European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) would only be allowed to be sold in the market. This regulation has resulted decline in the sales of microbial animal growth promoters and performance enhancers in the European countries, hence restraining the market.

Some of the market players in the animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market include Simfa Labs Pvt. Ltd., Bayer AG, Bioniche Life Sciences, Inc., Bupo Animal Health, Zoetis, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., Inc. and Cargill, Inc.

Request For TOC : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=3749

About us:

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a U.S.-based provider of syndicated research, customized research, and consulting services. TMR’s global and regional market intelligence coverage includes industries such as pharmaceutical, chemicals and materials, technology and media, food and beverages, and consumer goods, among others. Each TMR research report provides clients with a 360-degree view of the market with statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact us:

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany

NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/