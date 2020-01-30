Animal Healthcare Market to Expand with Significant CAGR During 2017-2025

Conventionally, distinction between animal production and animal health has been changing in the recent times owing to the rising prevalence of animal diseases. Rising prevalence of infectious and parasitic diseases has led to next wave of innovation in managing animal health. Modern medicine in association with technology is focused on improving animal health and livestock production. Other dynamics such as growing concerns over zoonotic diseases that affect both human and animals have a great impact on economies of the countries across the globe. It led to a snowballing focus on improving the quality and safety of food products and assuring efficacious healthcare products to reduce the impact on the economies worldwide.

Funding and investments from across the globe have provided the global animal healthcare market the much needed boost. For instance, international agencies, such as the U.K. Science, have made major contribution towards global eradication of rinderpest disease and this has a major impact on controlling FMD and Peste des Petits in Ruminants. Other funding programs are often supported by the WHO, country-specific governments and private humanitarian agencies. Stakeholders identify the need to prevent economic losses arising due to lack of effective vaccinations and instead take a proactive preventive dimension for animal healthcare.

North America is expected to lead the charts owing to government initiatives

Governments worldwide are optimizing veterinary healthcare through sustained healthcare policies to control endemic diseases and chronic conditions. Animals are more susceptible for wide range of infections caused by bacteria, parasites, viruses and fungi. Vaccination is the most effective way to control the outbreak of diseases in animals. In preventive healthcare, vaccines play a major role in controlling the diseases epidemics in both companion and farm animals. Governments are actively involved in prevention and control of animal diseases by creating advisory or educational systems to raise awareness in general population. Along with these, developed economies have also introduced compensation schemes and incentives programs to improve the animal healthcare.

Moreover, the growing expenditure on pets has also led to a rise in the adoption of animal healthcare. The population of companion animals, especially cats and dogs, has increased twice in the last decade due to increasing adoption of pets and high willingness to pay for their healthcare among the general population. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, an average spending on pet care increased from US$ 507 in 2014 to US$ 528 in 2015. Pet care expenditure mainly includes pet services, food, medicines and veterinary services.

Europe is anticipated to closely trail North America with outbreak of diseases increasing adoption rate

Zoonotic diseases (Contagious Diseases) are global burden to both public health and animal welfare. They have a significant impact on the socio-economic conditions of the respective countries. In 2001, the outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in the U.K. resulted in financial loss of 8 Bn pounds. Owing to the rising incidence of foodborne zoonotic diseases, the global animal production has been significantly affected. To control the economic burden of animal zoonotic diseases, the governments in association with public organizations launched different programs to control the economic burden of the outbreaks.