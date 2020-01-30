Aortic Intervention Market Top Key Players: Braun, Cardiatis, Inc., Aptus Endosystems

Aorta is the largest artery in the human body that arises from the left ventricle of the heart and travels to the abdomen. It is divided into different branches that reach to the chest, abdomen and leg of the body. Aorta serves as the supplier of the oxygenated blood to all these organs and tissues. Aortic intervention is the surgical procedures in which patient’s aortic valve are replaced with the artificial aortic heart valve. The intervention of the valve is prescribed when aortic valve is partially or completely blocked. The intervention can be performed by minimally invasive procedure or by open hear surgical procedures i.e. catheter based aortic valve replacement.

The market of aortic intervention can be segmented on the basis of:

By Device Types Abdominal Aortic Stent Grafts Thoracic Aortic Stent Grafts Fenestrated Aortic Stent Grafts Others



Rising efforts of companies and private and government organizations to increase the awareness about aortic interventions will boost the market growth in the future. For example, the Southern Association for Vascular Surgery, an organization to promote peripheral vascular surgery is organizing an event in January 2015 which focuses on the discussion of new treatment for aortic dissection. Thus, these types of efforts by various players will establish the healthy platform for creating awareness among patient and development of the market resulting in the market growth. Moreover, introduction of new generation devices further expands the market growth of aortic interventions hence drives the market growth. Strategic collaboration of the companies with government organization in order to increase their customer base coupled with rising number of events based on blockage of artery due to rising obesity cases will further stimulate the growth of the market. Similarly, increasing government initiatives to create awareness about the surgeries is also anticipated to stimulate the growth of this market. For example, in March 2013, National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute organized webinar for developing new treatment options for different cardiac related problems. The organization has invited various experts of cardiovascular segment and clinical professional society to clear doubts of the patients related to cardiac disorders. However, stringent regulatory requirement for the use of artificial aortic valve will restrain the market growth. In addition, high cost of the surgical procedure will further hamper the growth of aortic intervention market in near future.

Geographically, North America represents the largest market of aortic interventions. The growth is mainly attributed to advancement in technologies and rising awareness among the patient pool. Key players such as Medtronic, Inc., Cook Medical and Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. are actively engaged in providing advanced technology based surgical products which would drive the market growth. In addition, rising number of key players in this market coupled with consistent launch of expensive products will drive the market growth in North America. Europe is considered as second largest market of aortic intervention owing to increasing collaboration of many key players aiming to increase their market share in European region. In addition, Asia-Pacific region is considered as the emerging markets and holds immense growth opportunities for aortic intervention market because of positive initiatives by government in Asia-Pacific regions toward improving healthcare infrastructure.

Various key players contributing to the global aortic interventions market comprises Medtronic, Inc., Cook Medical, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Braun, Cardiatis, Inc., Aptus Endosystems, Bolton Medical Corporation, Braile Biomedica, Nano Endoluminal, Lifetech Scientific Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Getinge Group, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Lombard Medical Corporation and others.