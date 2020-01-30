Asia-Pacific NR Latex Concentrates Market Report 2018
In this report, the Asia-Pacific NR Latex Concentrates market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Asia-Pacific NR Latex Concentrates market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Geographically, this report split Asia-Pacific into several key Regions, with sales (K MT), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of NR Latex Concentrates for these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), including
China
Japan
South Korea
Taiwan
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Asia-Pacific NR Latex Concentrates market competition by top manufacturers/players, with NR Latex Concentrates sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including
Southland Holding Company
THAITEX group
Tong Thai Rubber
Sri Trang Agro-Industry
GMG Global
Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad
Von Bundit
Srijaroen Group
Titi Latex
Unitex Rubber
Thai Hua Rubber
Royal Latex
Thomson Rubbers
The Vietnam Rubber Group
Indian Natural Rubber
D.S RUBBER AND LATEX
ALMA RUBBER ESTATES
Chip Lam Seng Bhd
Muhibbah Lateks Sdn Bhd
Essential Drugs Company Ltd
PT Bakrie Sumatera Plantations Tbk
Hainan Rubber Group
On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volum, revenue, product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
High Ammonia
Low Ammonia
Medium Ammonia
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
Medical and Health Products
Daily Necessities
Industrial and Agricultural Products
Construction Products
Other
