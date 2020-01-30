Automotive Air Intake Manifold Market Development and Trends Forecasts Report 2019-2025
Air intake manifold is a very crucial element in the efficient working of the engine in a vehicle. The air intake manifold is a passage system that allows the fuel and air to pass though and from the carburetor and the engine valves.
If a car is like your body, then the air intake manifold is its lungs. The air intake manifold is a series of tubes that distributes the air coming into the engine evenly to each of the cylinders, so that the right amount of air can mix with the right amount of gas.
In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Air Intake Manifold (AIM).
This industry study presents the global Air Intake Manifold (AIM) market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The Air Intake Manifold (AIM) production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;
The consumption of Air Intake Manifold (AIM) in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Mahle, Mann+Hummel, etc.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Mahle
Mann+Hummel
Sogefi
Aisin Seiki
Magneti Marelli
Keihin
Toyota Boshoku
Novares Group
Samvardhana Motherson Group (SMG)
Rochling Group
Aisan Industry
Atlas Industries
Mikuni Corporation
INZI Controls
Zhejiang Boyi Technology
Air Intake Manifold (AIM) Breakdown Data by Type
Plastic Manifold
Metal Manifold
Air Intake Manifold (AIM) Breakdown Data by Application
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
Air Intake Manifold (AIM) Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Other Regions
Air Intake Manifold (AIM) Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Air Intake Manifold (AIM) status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
To present the key Air Intake Manifold (AIM) manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
