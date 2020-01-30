Automotive Halogen Lights Market: Asia Pacific Regional Market Expected to Account for More Than 1/3rd of the Total Market Value Share by 2026 End

The halogen light bulb is the type of incandescent lamp that utilizes halogen gas to increase the output light and rated life of the lamp. Halogen lights are preferred in automotive applications due as they are moderately high efficient, quality, and rated life as compared to other types of incandescent lamps. Halogen lamps utilizes halogen gas, which eliminates the blackening of the lamp, which increase the light output and overall life of the lamp. Application of halogen lamps in automotive includes headlamps, under cabinet lighting, and work lights.

The automotive halogen lights market can be segmented based on application, vehicle type, sales channel, and region. In terms of application, the halogen lights market can be classified into headlamps, under cabinet lighting, and others. The headlamps segment is likely to hold a major share of the automotive halogen lights market during the forecast period. Halogen lamps are compact in size, available at a low cost, provide instant full brightness, and have a longer lifespan as compared to conventional incandescent lamps. Consequently, the automotive halogen lights market is likely to expand during the forecast period.

The unique characteristics of the halogen lights are high resistance to humidity, UV light, and halogen lamps provide better visibility and hence enhance driving comfort and safety; hence, the demand for halogen lights in automotive is likely to remain moderate during the forecast period. Rising adoption of light emitting diode (LED) lights and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) lights, owing to their advantages over halogen lights, is anticipated to hamper the halogen lights market during the forecast period.

Based on vehicle type, the automotive halogen lights market can be divided into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. The passenger vehicle segment is anticipated to expand during the forecast period. Applications such as fog lights, side position lights, front lights, position and parking lights play an important role in passenger vehicles and hence, the passenger vehicle segment is anticipated to expand, which in turn is likely to drive the automotive halogen lights market during the forecast period. Availability of passenger cars at a low price, owing to competition among OEM manufacturers, increased per capita income, rapid urbanization, and change in lifestyle across the globe, is anticipated to drive the demand for passenger vehicles during the forecast period.