Automotive Speed Alert System Market: Technological Advancements and Move Towards Digital World Driving Revenue Growth

The automotive speed alert system monitors the speed of the vehicle and alerts the driver when a predetermined set speed has been exceeded. For vehicles that are not fitted with an over speed warning, several aftermarket systems are available.

The production of speed alert systems is directly proportional to vehicle production, as automotive associations for vehicle manufacturers have made speed alert systems mandatory for all vehicles. Increasing production of vehicles, at a growth rate of nearly 5%, is likely to positively impact the production of automotive speed alert systems. Increasing road fatalities is a major concern in various developed nations. Most fatalities are related to rash driving. The automotive speed alert system is employed in order to avoid such fatalities and enhance the safety systems. These factors are propelling the automotive speed alert system market.

The global automotive speed alert system market can be segmented based on product type, vehicle type, sales channel, and region.

Based on product type, the automotive speed alert system can be divided into optical vehicle speed sensor, hall-type vehicle speed sensor, and magnetic-electric vehicle speed sensor. Optical sensors produce beats at a frequency equivalent to the rotation of the rotor and it measures the light permitted to go through slits or reflected light, instead of evaluating magnetic flux. The optical vehicle speed sensor segment held a prominent share of the market in 2017. The magnetic-electric vehicle speed sensor is highly effective owing to advancements in the speed alert systems used in automobiles. Therefore, the magnetic-electric vehicle speed sensor segment is anticipated to expand at a notable CAGR during the forecast period.