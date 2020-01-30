Bag-in-Box Containers Market Trends in 2019 | Detailed Overview by TMR

An increasing number of players in the bag-in-box containers market have been focusing on capacity and geographical expansion in recent years. Offering cost-effective solutions for applications such as smoothies, dairy products, liquid detergents, and cereals has also been a major goal for manufacturers.

A recent trend that Transparency Market Research (TMR) has observed is the introduction of additional features to containers, such as aseptic liner bags and changeable liner bags. Options such as sight glass, which enables the user to check the contents and filling levels, and dropside packaging have also been introduced in the market. “Providing end users such as food establishments and quick service restaurants such innovative solutions is an important move by players to further their share in the market,” a TMR analyst states.

Some of the leading vendors providing bag-in-box container solutions are Smurfit Kappa Group,CDF Corporation, Optopack Ltd, Amcor Limited, DS Smith, Liqui-box, Scholle IPN, and TPS Rental Systems Ltd.

Equipment Costs Restricting Adoption of Bag-in-Box Containers

The introduction of cubitainers as an alternative to bag-in-box containers is anticipated to dampen the sales of the latter. Cubitainers are an economical and space-saving way of storing, transporting, and dispensing liquid products such as reagents, cooking oils, chemicals, buffer solutions, and soaps and detergents. “The advantages of cubitainers over conventional bag-in-box containers are many, which poses a severe threat to the bag-in-box containers market,” the analyst reveals. Moreover, additional equipment costs associated with bag-in-box container packaging are likely to restrict the adoption of these products in several end-use industries, especially those in the emerging markets of the Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific.

Request Brochure With Future [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=12782

Customized Bag-in-Box Containers Present Lucrative Growth Opportunities

By value, the global bag-in-box containers market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of more than 6.3% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The sales of bag-in-box containers is estimated to be valued at US$4,587.7 million by the end of 2024. The food and beverages industry is the largest end user of bag-in-box containers with a three-fourth share in the overall market. Within this segment, the use of bag-in-box containers in the packaging of alcoholic beverages accounted for a 57% share in the F&B segment. The usage of bag-in-box containers in household applications is anticipated to expand over the course of the forecast period at 9.1% CAGR, the highest thus far.