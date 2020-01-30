Bakery Paper Market: Top Companies who need to rise again

The papers used in bakery and confectionery sectors, from the manufacturing to the packaging of a product, are referred to as bakery papers. Bakery papers are used for packaging, wrapping, cooking and baking, among others. Retailers prefer more attractive and convenient packaging styles or formats for their products and hence, creativity plays a key role here. Bakery papers are also available in special grades of greaseproof paper, which offer good stability along with superior barrier properties, which has been driving the growth of the bakery papers market. Bakery papers can be converted into baking cups, wraps, and other forms of packaging, which further drives their application and adoption.

Converters of bakery papers are looking to introduce attractive bags, wraps and different types of boxes. Parchment papers and baking papers are also efficiently used by chefs as making food is not only about cooking, but also about presentation. Cafes and restaurants use wrapping papers and bakery papers with their logos printed on them for more branding and promotions. The bakery papers market is estimated to witness substantial growth during the forecast period with the emergence of new formats and styles of confectionery and bakery packaging.

Global Bakery Papers Market: Dynamics

Rising health consciousness has been affecting the growth of the bakery papers market in recent years. Innovation in packaging styles and convenient features are estimated to boost the growth of the bakery papers market.

Brand owners and manufacturers in the bakery papers market are preferring creative packaging formats and focusing on innovation in terms of the design and structure of the product packaging.

The bakery papers market is expected to witness string growth in the coming years as consumers seek varieties in snacks and high teas for parties, events, success parties and other occasions.

Paper-based products are an appropriate alternative to other packaging forms and thus, the use of bakery papers is expected to increase, due to the impact of stringent regulations on packaging materials.

Global Bakery Papers Market: Market Participants

McNairn Packaging

The Vizille paper mills

Twin Rivers Paper Company

Metsa Tissue

KRPA Holding CZ

Chevler Ltd

The Gourmet Food Wrap Company

Nordic Paper

ECL International S.r.l.

Konos GmbH

Global Bakery Papers Market: Regional Outlook

According to BDSI, Association of the German Confectionery Industry, approximately 2,539,550 Tons of confectionery was consumed in 2017. Confectionery consumption directly impacts the bakery papers market in Europe, due to changing health trends among consumers. In the U.S., the confectionery industry generates around US$ 35 Billion at retail each year, which is expected to boost the North American bakery papers market. According to National Confectioneries Association, in China, the confectionery market was estimated at nearly US$ 15,963 Million. The bakery papers market is anticipated to witness high growth, due to the increasing consumption of bakery and confectionery products in the Asia Pacific region.

Global Bakery Papers Market: Key Developments