Beta-carotene Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
— Global Beta-carotene Market
Description
Beta-carotene is a type of carotenoid which is commonly found in several plants and algae. Commercially, it can be extracted from natural and synthetic sources.
The analysts forecast the global beta-carotene market to grow at a CAGR of 3.69% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global beta-carotene market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the use of beta-carotene in different applications including food and beverage, dietary supplements, cosmetics, and animal feed applications.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The Global Beta-carotene Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• BASF
• Chr. Hansen Holding
• Foodchem International
• Lycored
• Royal DSM
Market driver
• Stringent regulations pertaining to the quality of food and dietary ingredients
Market challenge
• Health concerns associated with beta-carotene
Market trend
• Increasing adoption of algae-derived beta-carotene
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market ecosystem
• Market characteristics
• Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
• Market definition
• Market sizing 2017
• Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
• Bargaining power of buyers
• Bargaining power of suppliers
• Threat of new entrants
• Threat of substitutes
• Threat of rivalry
• Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
• Segmentation by application
• Comparison by application
• Food and beverages – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Dietary supplements – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Cosmetics – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Animal feed – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Geographical segmentation
• Regional comparison
• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Key leading countries
• Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
• Shift in demand from synthetic to natural beta-carotene
• Increasing adoption of algae-derived beta-carotene
• Increasing adoption of health and wellness food
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Overview
• Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
• Vendors covered
• Vendor classification
• Market positioning of vendors
• BASF
• Chr. Hansen Holding
• Foodchem International
• Lycored
• Royal DSM
……..CONTINUED
